Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Durham kicks off new downtown social district "The Bullpen"
DURHAM, N.C. — A growing trend in North Carolina cities, "social districts" are areas where you can carry alcoholic drinks in public. There are currently 18 of these social districts throughout the state. Several North Carolina municipalities have adopted social districts within the last year. Raleigh’s social district began in August.
It's a crime: Hoax threats against schools across the state not just pranks
DURHAM, N.C. — After dozens of reports of active shooter situations on school campuses rolled across North Carolina on Thursday, law enforcement officers issued this reminder: Any threat against a school is not simply a prank. It is a felony. From east in little Washington to west in Brevard...
Death of man who fell from airplane into Fuquay-Varina backyard ruled an accident
An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan for that could raise pay
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will seek permission and funding for a pilot program that would drastically raise teacher pay while subjecting them to more consequential evaluations. The board voted Thursday without opposition or discussion to move forward with a pilot program, after discussing...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death
AUSTIN, TEXAS — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Hood. Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in...
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water
MONTROSE, PA. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock...
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
HONOLULU — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii's volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world's largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is slowly approaching...
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, ORE. — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
AP PHOTOS: Spectacular eruption of world's largest volcano
HILO, HAWAII — The lava from the world's largest volcano is so hot and bright that the sky has turned orange. At night, throngs of people have been gathering to witness nature's spectacular light show in Hawaii. Some spectators left an offering of flowers on the black lava that...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
