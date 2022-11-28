Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Gilbert’s Riparian After Dark Event
See the Riparian Preserve come alive with a holiday glow every evening from December 9-20 during Gilbert’s annual Riparian After Dark event. Stroll around a candlelit trail at Water Ranch Lake with hundreds of luminaries and enjoy festive light displays at every turn along the walkways that weave through the park.
SignalsAZ
Need to Know: APS Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season! APS and the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite you to join us for a night of community and celebration. Entrants will interpret the theme of “Light Up the Night,” and are sure to light up the streets of central Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 3, with their visually stunning displays!
northcentralnews.net
Fighting for the future of Central Avenue
The stretch of Central Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road is reflective of many of the changes that residents are seeing throughout the city right now. Going away are Main Street mainstays such as Hinkley’s Lighting, a fixture at Central and Coolidge Street for 70 years, and community gathering spaces, such as Agave Farms, who made their home at Central and Glenrosa Avenue for only 5 years, but whose impact reverberated far beyond its roughly 15-acre plot.
AZFamily
Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
SignalsAZ
Fountain Hills Skatepark Renovation
In September, the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department was awarded the prestigious Grand Plaque in the 2022 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Maintaining excellence means continual renovation and upgrades to the community parks. This gold medal standard can be seen in the town’s parks and services.
AZFamily
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artifacts, human remains, a whole village. Evidence of people here long before us were all found in an archeological site here in the Valley. Now a local activist is on a mission to keep that area preserved and prevent new public housing from going. If she can’t accomplish that, she hopes to at least spread awareness for future tenants before they sign a lease.
azbex.com
663-acre Master Plan Proposed in Eloy
Landowners the Barnes Family have submitted a proposal to the City of Eloy to develop a master-planned community with a mix of uses southwest of Arica Road and Sunshine Blvd. The initial proposal asks for a Major General Plan Amendment from Estate Residential with a maximum density of one dwelling unit per acre to a “combination of Medium Density Residential, Mixed Use, Public/Institutional, and Parks/Open Space general plan land use designations,” according to City documents.
AZFamily
That charity may be legitimate, but does it deserve your donation?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The cost of food is way up, even for food banks like St. Mary’s in Phoenix, that buy in bulk. “A box of macaroni was 48 cents last year. It’s 72 cents this year,” said Jerry Brown, a spokesperson for the food bank.
azbigmedia.com
eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8
On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Announces Grand Opening of 323-Unit Haverly Luxury Apartment Community in Phoenix, Arizona
PHOENIX, AZ - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of Haverly, a new five-story, 323-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Phoenix. Toll Brothers recently hosted a grand opening celebration at the property...
AZFamily
Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked,...
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized
PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
AZFamily
‘Screws and Sparkles’ in Buckeye is the work of a family with a dream
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shop owner Sophia Martinez had a dream to open a shop where stay-at-home moms and local creatives could build their home-based businesses and pursue their dreams. With her husband Arcenio’s support and encouragement, they opened the doors to a tiny shop on Main Street in Buckeye named Screws and Sparkles. The original space was just 600 square feet. Just a few years later, the business just moved into an old grocery store at 9,000 square feet that had sat empty in Downtown Buckeye for 30 years.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner
We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Phoenix
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTAR.com
New luxury detached homes available for rent in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX — A west Phoenix neighborhood is the home for a new community of single-family detached rental units. Sanctuary on 51st offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with fully fenced backyards or patios in Laveen. The complex, located at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, features open-concept floor plans with...
