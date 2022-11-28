The stretch of Central Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road is reflective of many of the changes that residents are seeing throughout the city right now. Going away are Main Street mainstays such as Hinkley’s Lighting, a fixture at Central and Coolidge Street for 70 years, and community gathering spaces, such as Agave Farms, who made their home at Central and Glenrosa Avenue for only 5 years, but whose impact reverberated far beyond its roughly 15-acre plot.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO