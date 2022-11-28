Norma Ring, age 100, of Cave City, AR formerly of Evening Shade, AR passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home. She was born January 22, 1922, in Emery, AR to George and Nova Crigler. She was a teacher for many years with a love of Home Economics. She was of the Baptist faith. Norma enjoyed sewing, and cooking and loved spending time with her great-granddaughters.

