ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Tower crane turning heads at Grande Ronde Hospital construction site

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvBTO_0jPsazia00

LA GRANDE — Cameron Rousseau doesn’t need a jolt of espresso to get his blood pumping each weekday morning. The last 130 feet of his journey to work in La Grande does the trick.

Rousseau is the tower crane operator at the site of the $72.5 million Grande Ronde Hospital capital construction project on Sunset Drive. Each morning he climbs to the top of the project’s tower crane to reach its 8-foot tall, 6-by-6-foot cab, from which he operates the project’s tower crane. Rousseau goes up 13 ladders during a strenuous ascent that takes nearly 30 minutes to complete.

Comments / 1

Related
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
702
Followers
56
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy