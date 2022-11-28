Tower crane turning heads at Grande Ronde Hospital construction site

LA GRANDE — Cameron Rousseau doesn’t need a jolt of espresso to get his blood pumping each weekday morning. The last 130 feet of his journey to work in La Grande does the trick.

Rousseau is the tower crane operator at the site of the $72.5 million Grande Ronde Hospital capital construction project on Sunset Drive. Each morning he climbs to the top of the project’s tower crane to reach its 8-foot tall, 6-by-6-foot cab, from which he operates the project’s tower crane. Rousseau goes up 13 ladders during a strenuous ascent that takes nearly 30 minutes to complete.