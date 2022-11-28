Hyatt Announces the Opening of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum in Kerala. The hotel is the third Hyatt property in the state of Kerala following the opening of Grand Hyatt Kochi and Hyatt Regency Thrissur, and the sixteenth Hyatt Regency hotel in the country – a significant milestone in Hyatt’s brand growth in the Indian market. Hyatt Regency Trivandrum is designed for business and leisure travelers to enjoy seamless and energizing experiences, borrowing inspiration from the rainforest, beaches and low coastal hills that are distinctive to the state of Kerala.

Spread across 2.2 acres, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum is in the cultural hub of the city–located at the southwestern tip of India—and will give guests access to well-known historic sites such as Kanakakunnu Palace, Napier Museum, Kuthiramalika Palace, Koyikkal Palace and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. Guests at the hotel can also relax on the scenic backwaters of Kerala and a long shoreline with internationally renowned beaches that make this district a much sought-after tourist destination.

Commenting on the opening, Rahul Raj, general manager at Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, said, “The opening of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum marks an important step forward in Hyatt’s brand expansion in India. The state’s beauty makes it one of the most desirable for travelers in India, and at Hyatt, we are focused on strengthening our brand presence in locations where our guests like to travel. We’re excited to serve guests and World of Hyatt members as we welcome them to Hyatt Regency Trivandrum.”

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Trivandrum embodies the perfect combination of classic comfort and contemporary style complete with a host of intuitive services for both business and leisure travelers. The 132-room property boasts the highest suite inventory in the city, with three suite categories – Regency, Diplomatic and Presidential. The 1900-square-foot Presidential Suite is unrivalled in its grandeur by suites in any other hotel in the city. The rooms feature a spacious entertainment area and bay windows that provide a panoramic view of the cultural district.

Dining

The hotel also features a range of dining experiences that capture the essence of the state’s culture and reiterates Hyatt’s commitment to care for local communities. Malabar Café serves local cuisine that draws on the city’s much-loved dishes along with North Indian delicacies in a casual café-style dining setup. For those seeking authentic Asian experiences, The Oriental Kitchen serves Szechuan and Thai cuisine and beverages which include Asian aromatics such as lemongrass, kafir leaves, galanagal and so on. The Ivory Club has both indoor and outdoor seating and is marked by its old-world aesthetics. The Regency Lounge is the perfect meeting spot for guests to relax over classic drinks, eclectic cocktails, and all-day delicacies. All Things Baked provides a modern spin on the classic bakery with a range of innovative cakes, fresh-baked bread, gourmet sandwiches, beverages, and artisanal products.

Special Events

Hyatt Regency Trivandrum houses one of the largest convention centers in the city. With a dynamic event space spanning 20,000 square feet across three venues, the hotel is designed to host a range of large- and small-scale events in both indoor and outdoor settings – be it an intimate celebration, wedding or corporate conference.

Recreation and Wellness

Invoking the perfect setting for a peaceful and relaxing stay, the Śāntata Spa encourages guests to indulge in modern and traditional wellness approaches through Ayurveda, Western and Eastern therapy. The hotel also features a fitness center and an outdoor pool.

