Bulldogs, De La Salle meet again
Standing before the Folsom Bulldogs and a sixth trip to a state championship bowl game is, you guessed it, their old nemesis, the De La Salle Spartans. The Spartans (9-3) are the same team the Bulldogs played a year ago with a state playoff berth on the line, and the Bulldogs (12-1) stopped a two-point conversion to win the game 28-27, beating the Spartans for the first time in six attempts and advancing to the CIF I-AA state championship game against Cathedral Catholic.
Former Modesto area football coach and girlfriend killed in San Luis Obispo crash
MODESTO, Calif. — A former high school football coach in the Modesto area was killed in a San Luis Obispo crash last week. 39-year-old Matthew Chachere and a 36-year-old Jennifer Besser, Chachere’s girlfriend according to friends, were hit by a car while walking their dog, according to police.
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine
Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
Fox40
Truck slides into utility pole in Calaveras County
BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck slid into a utility pole Thursday morning, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said. According to the fire department, the incident happened on Camanche Parkway in Burson. The fire department said its own crew and CAL FIRE both responded to the collision and that no one...
Here’s how much rain the Bay Area could be in for this week
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend continues this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain beginning Thursday. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. “I’m very happy […]
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA
Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
mymotherlode.com
PG&E Asks Customers To Prepare For Possible Storm Outages
Sonora, CA – Just as PG&E crews prepare for incoming storms in the Mother Lode, customers should plan ahead in case of outages, according to utility officials. As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Friday for the region. Company officials detailed how, ahead of storms, the company stockpiles power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment at yards throughout the service territory to aid in restoring power as quickly as possible. They added that if needed, emergency centers would activate to more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources to restoration efforts.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
activenorcal.com
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
Death notices for Nov. 8-27
Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
GoDowntown Modesto – Cruisers Toy Drive
The Modesto Cruisers Council has a toy drive at the Graffiti USA Museum Dec. 17, 10-2 pm. Please also support the drive to have the cruising ban lifted and attend the regular city council meetings Dec. 6 & 13. Look for our amazing local Low Riders at the Holiday Celebration of Lights parade Dec.3. Check it out as a couple of our Modesto City Councilpeople are going to be in Lowriders this year.
