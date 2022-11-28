Sonora, CA – Just as PG&E crews prepare for incoming storms in the Mother Lode, customers should plan ahead in case of outages, according to utility officials. As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Friday for the region. Company officials detailed how, ahead of storms, the company stockpiles power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment at yards throughout the service territory to aid in restoring power as quickly as possible. They added that if needed, emergency centers would activate to more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources to restoration efforts.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO