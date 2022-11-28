Casey Donahew set to perform during Lone Star NYE 2023

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Country artist Casey Donahew is set to headline this year’s “Lone Star NYE” broadcast welcoming 2023!

The Texas country artist will play a handful of his hit songs leading up to a spectacular fireworks show on the Reunion Tower. He’ll then continue the party past midnight as we celebrate a new year and new beginnings!

Donahew has recorded 21 #1 singles, according to his website. His top albums include Standoff, All Night Party, The Wild Ride, and One Light Town. Over the last two decades, Donahew has worked from North Texas favorite to national country music sensation. The Burleson, Texas native says he was inspired by Garth Brooks. Unlike many country music performers, he’s always been an independent artist versus working under a big label.

The New Year’s Eve program Donahew will be featured on is set to air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

“Lone Star NYE 2023” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

The main event of the broadcast will be the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower. The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

As it did last year, Lone Star NYE will include an a drone show along with the fireworks. More than 200 drones are expected to fly some 600 feet in the air and form unique shapes and patterns.