South Carolina State

South Carolina gas prices drop to lowest level since January

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Motorists in South Carolina are filling their tanks up for less on the heels of a busy holiday travel weekend.

The state gas price fell by 8.6 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.09 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 14.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Across the state, gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest level since January, which was just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.68 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.73 per gallon, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.

Lowcountry Gas Tracker: Where is the cheapest gas near me?

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents, averaging $3.52 per gallon today. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.”

If trends continue, De Haan predicts that the average price of gasoline across the U.S. could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The national average diesel price declined by 7.9 cents in the last week, averaging $5.20 per gallon.l

WCBD Count on 2

Tips to save energy with holiday lights

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — As people across the Lowcountry are hanging lights and illuminating Christmas trees, local experts are sharing tips on how to make the most of holiday decorations with less energy. Start by switching traditional lights with LED bulbs. According to Dominion Energy, LEDs use about 75% less energy than traditional bulbs […]
WCBD Count on 2

FEMA Hurricane Ian Recovery Centers open in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to make sure Lowcountry residents impacted by Hurricane Ian have access to assistance. The agency has set up Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. “Highly trained FEMA personnel as well as representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find your Christmas tree in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, many Lowcountry residents are starting to deck the halls for the Christmas season. In 2021, 75 percent of American households displayed a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and with higher prices and less variety expected this year, experts are encouraging […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
