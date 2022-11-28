Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy signs executive order addressing the teacher shortage
Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order creating a new task force intended to help address the state’s school staff shortages, in wake of a nationwide survey by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), a branch of the U.S. Education Department. The new task force would fall...
New Jersey LGBTQ+ leaders condemn Club Q shooting
Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin held a conference call with LGBTQ+ leaders the morning of Nov. 22 and provided clear communication on New Jersey’s official response to the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy and education non-profit organization Garden State Equality.
NJ man sentenced to 12 years in prison for acting as getaway driver in 8 robberies across 2 states
A New Jersey man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement to a string of 2019 armed robberies across multiple counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, officials said.
Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award
Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
Why Is the Murphy Administration Protecting NB’s Illegal Preschool Trailers?
Officials in the North Bergen School District and Trenton know that “TCU” stands for “Temporary Classroom Unit” and they know TCUs shouldn’t be in service for an indefinite period of time. But they don’t care. - Advertisement - Fifteen of North Bergen’s (NB) preschool’s...
18-year-old charged in connection with ‘broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
An 18-year-old was arrested and charged on Nov. 10 for threatening to attack a New Jersey synagogue earlier this month, as anti-semitic acts continue to rise in New Jersey, according to residents and city officials. Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, was charged by Federal prosecutors in Newark with one count of...
HCCC and NJ Reentry Corporation Honor Class of 2022 at Graduation Ceremony
When one’s troubled past includes incarceration, there are a myriad of barriers to reentering society. Scant job opportunities become the toughest challenge. Now, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) are providing previously incarcerated citizens a pathway to new beginnings through training for in-demand careers.
Robert Menendez Jr. wins 8th Congressional District in a landslide
Rob Menendez Jr. secured his election victory with an overwhelming landslide against his Republican opponent Marcos Arroyo in the battle for the 8th Congressional District in New Jersey. Menendez Jr., who is a native to Hudson County, raised in Union City and the son of Cuban immigrants, will succeed U.S....
