ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Reporter

New Jersey LGBTQ+ leaders condemn Club Q shooting

Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin held a conference call with LGBTQ+ leaders the morning of Nov. 22 and provided clear communication on New Jersey’s official response to the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy and education non-profit organization Garden State Equality.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Hudson Reporter

Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award

Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy