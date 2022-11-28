Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
WSAW
Artist is longtime supporter of Empty Bowls campaign
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors Place is holding its 15th annual empty bowls event to help with food insecurity in the Wausau area. Artist Ron Hay has been participating since the start of the event and once again is offering his artwork for the cause. Hay views himself as...
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center and Y106.5 host CMNH Radiothon
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Medical Center and local radio partners Y106.5 will once again be hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon on Dec. 1 and 2 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. They have been hosting the event for about 19 years and have helped make an incredible impact...
WSAW
Planetarium offers shows this December at UWSP in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - View the universe through the eyes of an astronomer this December at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows...
WSAW
MU holiday lights contestants upping their lighting game
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Utilities will be holding its annual MU Holiday Lights Contest again this year, with rumors swirling that last year’s contestants have improved decorations for this year. Entries will be accepted from Nov. 25 through Dec. 8 and there is no charge to enter the...
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point campuses help celebrate the holidays with music and theater events
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts and theatrical musicals in December at its Stevens Point and Wausau campuses. The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” as part of...
WSAW
Axe throwing championships on target for Appleton this weekend
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Axe and Knife Throwing Championships will be in Appleton this weekend hosting throwers from four countries and 38 states competing for world titles including 26 competitors from Wisconsin. Competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship. Section 715...
WSAW
Several holiday shows happening in December at the Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is in full swing at the Grand Theater in Wausau. During the first weekend in December, The Central Wisconsin School of Ballet will present The Nutcracker. Area dancers and guest artists from American Ballet Theatre will take on roles of beloved Nutcracker characters and travel to the Land of Sweets with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Shows on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.
WSAW
Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday, NewsChannel 7 collecting donations for Share Your Holidays
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 through downtown Wausau. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Marathon Park along Stewart Avenue heading east to First Street. The route turns on Jefferson Street ending at the 400 Block. NewsChannel...
WSAW
A return to winter weather keeps Highway Department on its toes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather turns colder, the people at Marathon County Highway Maintenance know that they have a big task to tackle once again this winter. Marathon County Highway Maintenance supervisor Paul Schilling says the smaller snowfalls early in the season often cause the most problems. “Those are the ones I think really catch everyone off guard. They think they’re back in their winter driving mode. Really they’re not, because you can see up and down 51,” Schilling said.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Temperature whiplash for the start of December
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -December is the start of Meteorological Winter, which will last until the end of February. It has been feeling like winter lately with chilly conditions kicking off the month on Thursday. November in Wausau & Rhinelander had above-average temperatures and precipitation. A few passing clouds and not...
WSAW
Giving Tuesday has double the impact for many local non-profits
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Americans donated nearly $3 billion dollars nationwide on Giving Tuesday last year. Shattering the previous year’s records. This year experts predict the record will be broken once again. For organizations like GiGi’s Playhouse and the Women’s Community, Giving Tuesday has double the impact because generous...
spmetrowire.com
What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?
Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
WSAW
Bridges Virtual Academy earns top virtual charter school in state
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bridges Virtual Academy, a K4-12 Virtual Charter School of the Merrill Area Public Schools, earned a School Report Card rating of 81.4, which “exceeds expectations” by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. This is the fifth consecutive report card where BVA has scored the...
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
WSAW
December opens up with full night of prep action
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The calendar officially flipped to the final month of the year Thursday, meaning winter sports are officially in full swing. On a busy night across the area, Mosinee was one of the busiest destinations. In hockey, the Mosinee hockey team launched conference play by hosting Lakeland...
WSAW
Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
