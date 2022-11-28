Goodrich football's Jace Simerson wins SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20)

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "a thleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

FULL RESULTS

Jace Simerson, Goodrich High School

Senior running back Jace Simerson had a huge performance for Goodrich in its 51-26 win over Riverview to lead them to the first ever state championship appearance. Simerson finished the game with 237 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for the Martians.

Second Place

Isabelle Busignani, Marian High School

Sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Busignani had a huge performance for Marian in the state semifinal win over Clarkston, 3-2. Busignani finished the game with 26 kills, two total blocks and 12 digs.

Third Place

Marie Laurio, Saline High School

Sophomore Marie Laurio had a huge performance for Saline despite its 2-3 loss to Northville. Laurio finished the match with 22 kills, four serving aces, two total blocks and 19 digs.