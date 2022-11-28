Fillmore Central football's Dillon O'Connor wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Nov. 13-19)

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

FULL RESULTS

Dillon O’Connor, Fillmore Central

The senior quarterback completed 14-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Minneota in the Class 1A semi-final on November 19.

Second Place

Jordan Summers, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

The senior running back carried the ball 33 times for 168 yards and one touchdown. He also had one reception for 19 yards in a 16-7 win over Fairmont in the Class 3A semi-final on November 19.

Third Place

Ty Neils, Mankato West

The senior linebacker had 10 solo tackles, 15 total tackles and a sack in a 14-10 win over Rogers in the Class 5A semi-final on November 19.