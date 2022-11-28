ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fillmore Central football's Dillon O'Connor wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Nov. 13-19)

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0jPsYfjg00

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

FULL RESULTS

Dillon O’Connor, Fillmore Central

The senior quarterback completed 14-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Minneota in the Class 1A semi-final on November 19.

Second Place

Jordan Summers, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

The senior running back carried the ball 33 times for 168 yards and one touchdown. He also had one reception for 19 yards in a 16-7 win over Fairmont in the Class 3A semi-final on November 19.

Third Place

Ty Neils, Mankato West

The senior linebacker had 10 solo tackles, 15 total tackles and a sack in a 14-10 win over Rogers in the Class 5A semi-final on November 19.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Meet Iowa's top high school girls wrestlers

By Chris Johnson Photo of Fort Dodge's Alexis Ross by Britt Kudla  Just before hitting the mat looking for state gold a year ago, girl wrestlers in the state of Iowa got a much bigger prize.  Before the 2022 Iowa Coaches Officials Association state finals, the IGHSAU made the announcement ...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

South Carolina football state championship previews

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – South Florence has what many people feel is the best football player in the state – LaNorris Sellers – and he’ll try to cap his career by helping his team polish off a perfect season. Sellers and the undefeated Bruins take on Northwestern for the 4-A state championship in ...
COLUMBIA, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy