ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP launches aggressive crackdown on reckless truck drivers on I-94

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v47Te_0jPsYUyZ00

A word of advice for truckers this week: be on your best behavior.

Michigan is joining a three-state crackdown on aggressive, reckless truck drivers on Interstate 94.

Operation “Eyes on 94” is an initiative created by the Michigan State Police to combat the number of crashes involving commercial vehicles. Troopers from Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police will also participate in the effort that kicks off Monday and runs through Friday, according to a news release.

Troopers will be looking for things like distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane usage, and failing to slow down or move over.

More: Study: Crashes, deaths increased after Michigan's speed limit hikes to 75 mph

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment ... to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, in a written statement.  “This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

MSP’s goal is to increase safety on Michigan roads.

“Eyes on 94” is also a part of the statewide “Drive Toward Zero Deaths” traffic safety campaign. That’s based on the national strategy toward highway safety that seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide.

More: Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Contact Chandra Fleming: cfleming@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSP launches aggressive crackdown on reckless truck drivers on I-94

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan to begin testing wastewater for polio

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday it will begin testing wastewater samples for polio in Michigan and Pennsylvania as part of an effort to target parts of the country with low poliovirus vaccination rates and connections to New York communities where the virus was identified over the summer. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public

The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

UAW election vote count underway in Ohio

Vote counting got underway Tuesday in the first direct election of top union officers in the UAW. It’s not clear when final results might be made available. A message to a representative for the independent monitor tasked with overseeing the union as a result of the long-running corruption scandal was not immediately returned Tuesday. ...
DAYTON, OH
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy