The 2022-23 high school basketball season has arrived and the excitement is palpable around the Cody Broncs. The Broncs enter the new season looking to prove they have what it takes. Jay McCarten returns for his second year at the helm of Bronc hoops and there is plenty of reason to believe this team can turn themselves into a State Tournament team. The Broncs put in a ton of work over the summer and return a prolific core from a year ago. As the season nears the start I was able to catch up with Coach McCarten to preview the upcoming slate.

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO