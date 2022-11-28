Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Bronc Wrestling 2022-23 Season Preview
The Cody Bronc Wrestling team has officially taken to the mats for the upcoming season. The Broncs are coming off a 4th place finish at state, a year ago. The Broncs return two individual state champions in Grayson Beaudrie and Trey Smith and this team has what it takes to compete for a State Championship. This is one of the biggest teams Head Coach Trev Wood has had, 37 total kids out, since taking over the program and I caught up with Coach Wood to preview the season ahead. Coach Wood on the returning and new-coming wrestlers.
mybighornbasin.com
Know Your Why: Cody Bronc Basketball Eager for New Season
The 2022-23 high school basketball season has arrived and the excitement is palpable around the Cody Broncs. The Broncs enter the new season looking to prove they have what it takes. Jay McCarten returns for his second year at the helm of Bronc hoops and there is plenty of reason to believe this team can turn themselves into a State Tournament team. The Broncs put in a ton of work over the summer and return a prolific core from a year ago. As the season nears the start I was able to catch up with Coach McCarten to preview the upcoming slate.
mybighornbasin.com
Eight Cody High School Band Members Earn All-State Honors
On Tuesday, it was announced that eight members of the Cody High School Bronc Band made the 2023 Wyoming All-State Band and Orchestra. Hayley Pearson-Horner, Micah Idema, Karina Schoessler, Nickoli Kumm, Riley Blische, Joseph Killpack, Parker Laing and Lucas Goodeill. High praise goes out to these hard working individuals. On...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Stampede Champion Taylor Jacob Hanchey Competes for World Title
The Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping begins today and Taylor Jacob Hanchey, 2022 Cody Stampede Champion, is set to compete, hoping for a chance at the world title. Hanchey has previously qualified for the WNFBR in the final spot and this year she has moved up 10 spots to fifth. She made history as she became the first woman to qualify for rodeo championships in two events when she went to Las Vegas for barrel racing in 2013 and 2015.
mybighornbasin.com
Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center Hosts Two Events this December
Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center is hosting two events and two giveaways this December. There will be opportunities to join in the holiday festivities by touring facilities to learn more about this organization. There will be two open houses, one in Cody and one in Powell. Serenity PRC writes, “Stop in...
Wyoming Man Dead After Rear-Ending Pickup, Medical Condition Possibly to Blame
A Wyoming man who died after being life-flighted to a Montana hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Cody may have had a medical condition before the crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the intersection of Heart Mountain Street and Stampede...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce
Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the Cody Cowboy Stroll and Lighted Parade that happened last Saturday. Also, Tina talked about how business did on Small Business Saturday and what the Chamber has coming up for the Holiday Season.
Comments / 0