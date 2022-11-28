ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

How a Birmingham City Schools Grad Became Head of a Major Alabama Utility

During his senior year at Arthur Harold “A.H.” Parker High School in Birmingham, Joe Hampton remembers being stopped by his counselor after he’d received acceptance letters and scholarships from several schools. “She said, ‘Joe, get in here,’” said Hampton, recalling the day his counselor asked him to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 5-11: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (14.6 ounces), methamphetamine (1.2 grams), glass pipe with residue, scale, three pill bottles with two brown capsules (.95 gram), half an orange pill (.46 gram) and yellow pills (10.5 count, 1.77 grams); one glass and one plastic dropper with unknown liquid, and three firearms including a Ruger LCP, S&W SD9 VE and Springfield XDS were confiscated.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama

The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for Nov. 13 through Nov. 22

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 13 through Nov. 22. -Cody Sebastian Alexander, 30, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol. Nov. 16. -Shadrick Leon Addison, 49, of Montgomery, bench warrant theft of property 4th. Nov. 17. -Glenn Alan Campbell,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown Middle School's Chyla Whitted Takes Home 1st Place At UYFA Cheer Competition 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Teacher Selected by National Law Firm as “Teacher of the Month”

Anniston, AL – Samuel Green recognized by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys for Commitment and Dedication to Students. Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
ANNISTON, AL
uab.edu

Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors

Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chaney Mills appointed to USTA Southern Committee

PELHAM – Pelham Racquet Club Director Chaney Mills was recently appointed as Adult Tournament Competition (NTRP) Committee Vice Chair with USTA Southern for the 2023-2024 term according to a Pelham Racquet Club Facebook post. “According to Brett Schwartz, USTA Southern President and CEO, Chaney was selected based on her...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

‘This show is long overdue’: Thornton Dial’s artistic legacy on display in Birmingham

Three concurrent art exhibitions in the Birmingham area are paying tribute to the late Alabama artist Thornton Dial. Dial’s drawings, paintings and assemblages were often social commentary about current events or responses to history, politics, and racial discrimination. A keen observer of history, Dial transformed a variety of “found objects” or materials such as scrap metal, wood, wire, paint and fabric into massive works that represented the struggles, victories and beauty of Black people in America.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy