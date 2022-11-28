Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
birminghamtimes.com
How a Birmingham City Schools Grad Became Head of a Major Alabama Utility
During his senior year at Arthur Harold “A.H.” Parker High School in Birmingham, Joe Hampton remembers being stopped by his counselor after he’d received acceptance letters and scholarships from several schools. “She said, ‘Joe, get in here,’” said Hampton, recalling the day his counselor asked him to...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 5 through Nov. 11
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 5-11: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (14.6 ounces), methamphetamine (1.2 grams), glass pipe with residue, scale, three pill bottles with two brown capsules (.95 gram), half an orange pill (.46 gram) and yellow pills (10.5 count, 1.77 grams); one glass and one plastic dropper with unknown liquid, and three firearms including a Ruger LCP, S&W SD9 VE and Springfield XDS were confiscated.
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
wvtm13.com
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools to pay student teachers starting next semester
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa City Schools is hoping to attract more teachers to the classroom. The school board recently approved a pilot program that would allow up to 10 student teachers to be paid during their internship. The monthly stipend would be $1,200. For those who are pursuing a...
Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama
The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Nov. 13 through Nov. 22
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 13 through Nov. 22. -Cody Sebastian Alexander, 30, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol. Nov. 16. -Shadrick Leon Addison, 49, of Montgomery, bench warrant theft of property 4th. Nov. 17. -Glenn Alan Campbell,...
Faith Chapel founder, who built domed church in Wylam, hands off lead pastor role to his son
Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, one of Birmingham’s largest predominantly Black churches, is about to undergo a big transition that looms as large as the giant domes on campus that are its trademark. The Rev. Michael Douglas Moore founded Faith Chapel in his home in 1981. On Friday,...
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Middle School's Chyla Whitted Takes Home 1st Place At UYFA Cheer Competition 2022
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Anniston Teacher Selected by National Law Firm as “Teacher of the Month”
Anniston, AL – Samuel Green recognized by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys for Commitment and Dedication to Students. Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo Main Street Players to present ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’
MONTEVALLO – If you’re trying to get into the Christmas spirit and the music on the radio isn’t doing it for you, perhaps you might enjoy the Montevallo Main Street Players’ upcoming production of Renee Calarco’s “The 12 Days of Christmas.”. The Main Street...
City of Trussville purchases ‘Glendale Farms’ property for potential new school
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council called a special session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. at the City Hall Annex to consider two real estate transactions. The council approved an ordinance declaring certain property on Trussville-Clay Road owned by the City of Trussville as surplus and approving its sale to […]
uab.edu
Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors
Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
Christmas cocktails: 19 holiday drinks on the menu at pop-up bars in Alabama
If your idea of a Winter Wonderland includes cognac, vodka, tequila and other adult beverages, then holiday pop-up bars are the place for you. Alabama is the temporary home of two such pop-ups -- Miracle and Sippin’ Santa -- and they’ll be open through most of December for folks who crave liquid cheer.
Shelby Reporter
Chaney Mills appointed to USTA Southern Committee
PELHAM – Pelham Racquet Club Director Chaney Mills was recently appointed as Adult Tournament Competition (NTRP) Committee Vice Chair with USTA Southern for the 2023-2024 term according to a Pelham Racquet Club Facebook post. “According to Brett Schwartz, USTA Southern President and CEO, Chaney was selected based on her...
‘This show is long overdue’: Thornton Dial’s artistic legacy on display in Birmingham
Three concurrent art exhibitions in the Birmingham area are paying tribute to the late Alabama artist Thornton Dial. Dial’s drawings, paintings and assemblages were often social commentary about current events or responses to history, politics, and racial discrimination. A keen observer of history, Dial transformed a variety of “found objects” or materials such as scrap metal, wood, wire, paint and fabric into massive works that represented the struggles, victories and beauty of Black people in America.
Comments / 0