Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
Death investigation underway in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A death investigation is underway in Williamson County. At about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home at 1221 Morning Glory Road for a burglary in progress. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
Police searching for suspects in latest St. Louis smash-and-grabs
5 On Your Side learned there were at least 70 smash-and-grabs in St. Louis in the last three weeks. Police believe at least three active groups are responsible.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office gives checklists to avoid burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents and business owners to have a checklist to keep themselves and their property safe. Surveillance systems provide an extra set of eyes and security, but only when the cameras work can the review/backup function be accessible, according to the sheriff’s office.
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
Harrisburg man arrested for making false shooting threat
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – A Harrisburg man has been arrested for making a false threat at his local Walmart. Edward Hopkins, 56, was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat. Harrisburg Police say just before 10:00 a.m., Hopkins walked into the Harrisburg Walmart, approached...
Adult, 2 juveniles arrested after shots fired, police chase in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – A woman and two teenagers have been arrested after shots were fired in Harrisburg. At about 2:00 a.m. Friday, November 25, police received multiple calls about shots fired in the 100 block of Shaw Street. No injuries were reported, but a home in the area was damaged.
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
Metropolis Police and Massac State’s Attorney warn of Scam
The Metropolis Police Department and Massac County State’s Attorney, Josh Stratemeyer, would like to warn its citizens of the latest attempt by criminals to scam you out of your money. The scam works like this:. A business is contacted by somebody posing as an executive or boss of the...
Burglary at Tamm Avenue Bar overnight
Overnight, more businesses in St. Louis were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries
Buyers sought for Herrin City Lake #2
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Herrin is moving forward with a plan to sell City Lake #2 and the surrounding property. The 60 acre lake sits in the middle of 267 acres of woods. Sealed bids are being accepted at Herrin City Hall now through December 27....
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
Man dies after being shot in south St. Louis Wednesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Wednesday in south St. Louis. According to police, the man was shot in the head at Gasconade and California before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been...
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
Illinois man killed in I-70 crash that sparked median fire
An Illinois man died in a crash that slowed down traffic on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Wednesday morning. The post Illinois man killed in I-70 crash that sparked median fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
