Jackson County, IL

wjpf.com

Death investigation underway in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A death investigation is underway in Williamson County. At about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home at 1221 Morning Glory Road for a burglary in progress. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
MARION, IL
KMOV

Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.
ARNOLD, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital

A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
PADUCAH, KY
wjpf.com

Harrisburg man arrested for making false shooting threat

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – A Harrisburg man has been arrested for making a false threat at his local Walmart. Edward Hopkins, 56, was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat. Harrisburg Police say just before 10:00 a.m., Hopkins walked into the Harrisburg Walmart, approached...
HARRISBURG, IL
920wmok.com

Metropolis Police and Massac State’s Attorney warn of Scam

The Metropolis Police Department and Massac County State’s Attorney, Josh Stratemeyer, would like to warn its citizens of the latest attempt by criminals to scam you out of your money. The scam works like this:. A business is contacted by somebody posing as an executive or boss of the...
METROPOLIS, IL
wjpf.com

Buyers sought for Herrin City Lake #2

HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Herrin is moving forward with a plan to sell City Lake #2 and the surrounding property. The 60 acre lake sits in the middle of 267 acres of woods. Sealed bids are being accepted at Herrin City Hall now through December 27....
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
KMOV

Man dies after being shot in south St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Wednesday in south St. Louis. According to police, the man was shot in the head at Gasconade and California before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
PADUCAH, KY

