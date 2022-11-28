The finale of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is just around the corner, and the first trailer is available now. James Gunn may have jumped the Marvel ship to head for DC Entertainment, but he's still got one final hurrah left for the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will conclude the Guardians' trilogy as we know it as well as Gunn's tenure in the franchise. During the first day of CCXP, we got a surprise teaser trailer drop for the movie, and despite it being just under two minutes long, it managed to pack in a ton of clues and details about what we might expect--as well as some new and exciting additions to the MCU at large.

12 HOURS AGO