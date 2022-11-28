Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Netflix Releases That '70s Show Sequel Series Teaser Trailer
Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for That '90s Show, an upcoming sequel period teen sitcom featuring characters from That '70s Show. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023. A synopsis reads: "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her...
Gamespot
New On Netflix In December 2022: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Sebastian Maniscalco Stan
The year is winding down, and as we close out December 2022, Netflix is offering up plenty of new content, including movies, TV shows, stand-up specials and more. One of the most-anticipated releases of the month is Glass Onion, the sequel to the 2019 movie Knives Out. However, almost every day throughout the month, there's something brand-new coming to the streaming service, so check out the release list below along with a few recommendations.
Gamespot
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Show In A Week With 341 Million Hours
Netflix's Wednesday arrived last with some pretty impressive numbers to show for it, according to the streaming service. The fantasy series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams has topped the Netflix Top 10 chart for the week of Nov. 21-27 with 341.2 million hours viewed following its November 23 premiere.
Gamespot
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premieres March 1 On Disney Plus
Season 3 of the television sensation and Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian finally has a return date to Disney+. You can catch new adventures of Din (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and several beloved characters once again, starting on March 1. Disney confirmed the news on its official Mandalorian Twitter account,...
Gamespot
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Every New Character And Clue In The Trailer
The finale of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is just around the corner, and the first trailer is available now. James Gunn may have jumped the Marvel ship to head for DC Entertainment, but he's still got one final hurrah left for the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will conclude the Guardians' trilogy as we know it as well as Gunn's tenure in the franchise. During the first day of CCXP, we got a surprise teaser trailer drop for the movie, and despite it being just under two minutes long, it managed to pack in a ton of clues and details about what we might expect--as well as some new and exciting additions to the MCU at large.
Gamespot
The Boys Season 4: Simon Pegg And Jeffrey Dean Morgan Return, New Cast Members Announced
Prime Video has announced that Rosemarie Dewitt, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, and a returning Simon Pegg will be rounding out the cast for Season 4 of The Boys. Production is currently taking place in Toronto. The above actors join the previously announced Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan....
Gamespot
Sylvester Stallone Mob Drama Tulsa King Greenlit For Season 2
Tulsa King has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+. The renewal comes after the series debuted on the streaming service on November 13 and was first reported by Deadline. In Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who is tasked with "re-establishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, [Dwight] encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power once again establishing his own criminal empire." The series is the actor's first major leading role in a television series.
Gamespot
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Gets Emotional First Trailer
Marvel has released the first trailer for the final film in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Volume 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023--and based on the trailer, it looks like the movie will explore Rocket Raccoon's origins and the return of Zoe Saldaña's character Gamora. The...
Gamespot
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me #1 - Vol. 1
In this sexy romantic comedy, a young woman tries to figure out how to seduce her crush!. Nobukuni Nodoka has spent most of her adolescence with her face buried in a book. Dating was the furthest thing from her mind. But all that changed when Sasaki, a boy from Tokyo, transferred to her school. She doesn’t know the first thing about romance or relationships, but with tried-and-true advice from a dating guru named Meeko, maybe she’ll have a chance at love?!
Gamespot
Netflix CEO: "Lots" Of Money Left On Table With Limited Glass Onion Theatrical Release
Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings says that the company--almost happily, by most reports--agreed the streamer left money on the table with the limited release and booming ticket sales of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel generated $15 million after screening in roughly 700 theaters nationwide over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Gamespot
Willow Review - You ARE Great
Back in 1988, Ron Howard directed a fantasy movie written by George Lucas and Bob Dolman that followed a character named Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), who becomes the caretaker of a child he finds. That child happens to be a chosen one foretold to take down evil Queen Bavmorda. Ultimately, Bavmorda was banished, and while the movie didn't make box office records when it was released, it's still a beloved movie by many people. And now, a sequel series has arrived on Disney+. However, 1988 and 2022 are two entirely different eras of filmmaking, can Willow live up to those who view '80s through rose-colored glasses? Surprisingly, yes.
Gamespot
Justice Society of America #1 - CHAPTER ONE: LEGENDS DIE TOGETHER TOO
THE NEW GOLDEN AGE, CHAPTER ONE: LEGENDS DIE TOGETHER TOO. A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning...but it’s too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…
Gamespot
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Breakdown
Indiana Jones is back, and the first trailer looks exceptionally good. Harrison Ford returns as the archeologist who doesn't mind punching the bad guys for his fifth film, and this time around, he has a few new friends. But what exactly is going on in the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?
Gamespot
Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 - The Concert That Ate Gotham/A Friend, In Need!/Distractions/Home
Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and... Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume!
Gamespot
Batgirls 2022 Annual #1 - Vice Versaasrev Eciv Part 1 of 2
It’s a freaky Friday when the Batgirls wake up inside each other’s bodies! That can’t be possible, right? It’s only stuff you see in the movies? Except Oracle has seen this happen before and the only person who may have the antidote to swap their bodies back…is Batman! And to make matters worse, Lady Shiva is here confronting her daughter about something…and it’s up to Steph to put on her best Cass to get through it!
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Won't Begin Pre-Production Until 2023
It was recently revealed in an earnings report that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will start pre-production in 2023. Thanks to a third-quarter earnings report covered by Tech4gamers, we know CDPR will begin to work on the Cyberpunk sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to release in 2023.
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns Review - XCOM Superhero Squad
Marvel's Midnight Suns' story draws clear inspirations from the original Rise of the Midnight Sons comic book series from the 1990s in which Blade, Morbius, and Ghost Rider--among others--unite to fight against a recently resurrected Lilith and her army of demons. Developer Firaxis Games' title, however, incorporates more faces from the current Midnight Suns series, such as Wolverine, Magik, and Nico Minoru. In making these changes, it distances itself from the source material's idea that to defeat a monster, you need a team of monsters. Instead, it is a story about the power of friendship between a bunch of misfits, which is forged and strengthed through battle as much as traditional social scenarios. Midnight Suns aims to combine relationship-building with memorable role-playing moments, and the result is a stellar turn-based tactical combat title driven by interesting characters.
Gamespot
Every Transformer In The Rise Of The Beast Trailer
Autobots, Maxmials, and Terrorcons are rolling out for the new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has debuted its first trailer and, with it, brought us a whole slew of newly re-imagined and re-designed robots we know and love. This movie represents the first time characters from the Beast Wars arm of the Transformers franchise have been brought to live-action, as well as a new cadre of villains (the Terrorcons, this time, rather than the Predacons you might expect from the Beast Wars cartoons, or the Decepticons from the classic Transformers stories). Oh, and there are some human characters too but let's be honest, no one is here for them.
Gamespot
Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 - Avengers Assemble, Part One; "The Battle a Million Years In The Making!"
UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON’S ERA ON AVENGERS! From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who’ve ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.
