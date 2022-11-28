Drake Says ‘Her Loss’ Wraps Up Trilogy, Is One Of His Top 5 Albums

While some fans and artists alike have taken issue with the content within Drake and 21 Savage ’s latest joint project, Her Loss , the Canadian MC claims that the f*ck boy soundtrack concludes a trilogy that began with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy followed by his June 2022 release, Honestly, Nevermind.

“We got CLB , Certified Lover Boy , that was like the, you know, I’m trying my best to make her love [me], I’m chasing you,” Drake explained in new audio via Twitter . “And then Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe that lifestyle is not for me.

“Then Her Loss is like ‘No Pigeons,'” he continued. “Remember when [Sporty Thievz] dropped ‘No Pigeons’ when [TLC] had ‘No Scrubs’ out?”