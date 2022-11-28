This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels

A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug .

The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so it could be built in three years.

The 2000-ton vessel currently runs on diesel engines, though a hybrid option is available. Then there is the future, which could mean hydrogen fuel cells. “Our view is to future-proof the yacht to be able to run on whatever sustainable fuels become available or popular,” Nobiskrug’s CEO Philipp Maracke told Robb Report at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The beach-club spa emphasizes the superyacht’s focus on promoting health and wellbeing.

Lycka’s design incorporates natural elements that highlight a connection to nature, such as large windows that fill the interior with light and furniture that faces out, rather than in, to guarantee exceptional views views. Those features are complemented by a calming interior that employs warm neutrals, blonde woods and white accents.

The entertainment-focused sun deck has a jacuzzi, pool table and relaxing lounge area that encourages life’s stresses to slip away. A helipad forward on the bow doubles as an outdoor sports deck, with a large tender garage beneath. There is an office and gym located behind the bridge, with an observation lounge aft that overlooks the exterior deck where outdoor dining and socializing take place.

The full beam owner’s suite is located forward on the main deck with a drop-down terrace for morning coffee. An asymmetrical layout has the bed positioned on one side and a seating area the other, allowing enough room for the highly unusual addition of a day head in between. The ensuite includes a second day head, full sized bathtub and walk-in shower. Two VIP suites and four double guest cabins bring the total number of guests to 14.

The stern folds out for instant access to the tender and water toys.

Isabella Knappe, formerly a designer at TDoS during the development of Lycka, before joining Nobiskrug in-house, also developed other spaces specifically for the owners.

“We’re seeing more owners who like to spend longer periods of time on board, so having a private office away from the owner’s suite, and not simply a desk integrated in the room, is a big trend at present,” Knappe told Robb Report . “No one wants to work in their bedroom.”

On this level, the main dining and lounge areas have circular glass doors that lead out on to a spacious aft deck. True pampering, however, is reserved for the lower-deck beach club and spa, where a fold-down terrace and large swim platform increase the spacious footprint. Four lounges are joined by a cocktail bar and ice fountain, a hammam, sauna and plunge pool. There is also an “experience” shower—which sprays water at various temperatures to maximize wellness benefits—and a treatment chair that doubles as a massage bed and barber station.

The interior is defined by glass, neutral colors and light.

Today’s owners are attuned to “sustainable vessels optimized for efficiency with electric propulsion, dedicated beach clubs, gyms, private offices, elevators and various balconies,” says Daniel Nerhagen, Yacht Director at TDoS. “Lycka brings all of these elements.”

The designers also figured the wellbeing of everyone on the yacht should extend beyond the owners and guests. They created a dedicated gym for the 21 crew, along with the traditional mess and cabins. “We believe making sure the crew feel valued on board helps to optimize workflow and crew efficiency,” adds Nerhagen.

Denison Yachting will serve as the broker if the concept finds a buyer.