ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

tim g
3d ago

I'm ok with raises . but 16%. UK workers will then wonder why consumer pricing will raise again. The increase in wage expense gets passed right to the consumer

Reply(7)
4
Mari Roberts
3d ago

Well at least you are getting paid for the work you are doing nothing like losing your house because your company is not paying for the hour's you are working

Reply
4
Julie.Anders
3d ago

Another globalist agenda…. All the unions flexing with their Progressive handlers.

Reply
7
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy