tim g
3d ago
I'm ok with raises . but 16%. UK workers will then wonder why consumer pricing will raise again. The increase in wage expense gets passed right to the consumer
4
Mari Roberts
3d ago
Well at least you are getting paid for the work you are doing nothing like losing your house because your company is not paying for the hour's you are working
4
Julie.Anders
3d ago
Another globalist agenda…. All the unions flexing with their Progressive handlers.
7
