Related
KUTV
Northbound Bangerter Highway closed after items spill on road in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation had northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway closed at 9000 South early Thursday afternoon, UDOT reported. The department's incident website didn't disclose details on why the major roadway was closed, but UDOT's cameras in the area showed dozens of small items scattered across the road.
KUTV
One killed in two-truck crash off Bangerter Highway in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed after authorities said a driver hit him at a high rate of speed causing him to lose control and crash into a nearby shed. Lt. Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at 9000 South on Bangerter Highway.
KUTV
Body found on street near Provo River in Rivergrove neighborhood
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found Thursday evening in or near a Provo road. Officer Shad LeFevre with Provo Police Department said the woman's body was discovered around 6 p.m. near 850 West 800 North. The circumstances...
KUTV
Suspect in hospital after call of suspicious vehicle ends with shots fired on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound I-15 was shut down completely Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on a the highway during an officer-involved shooting near Hill Field Road. Police said a 28-year-old suspect is currently in the hospital after being hit in the leg during gunfire exchange...
KUTV
11-year-old killed in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash identified
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A community is grieving after a 11-year-old girl died when she was walking through a crosswalk and got hit by a driver Wednesday afternoon. Friends of the 6th grade girl, who was identified through a GoFundMe as Winifred "Winnie" Wolfgramm on Thursday, said she attended Bonneville Elementary. A large number of people from the community came to the school Wednesday night to hang blue balloons and ribbons, which was the girl's favorite color.
KUTV
National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
KUTV
Air Force plane makes emergency landing in Salt Lake after cracked windshield in cockpit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emergency crews were called to the runway at Salt Lake City International Airport after reports of a military plane coming in with some kind of technical issue. Multiple crews responded to one of the runways on the east side of the airport Wednesday around...
KUTV
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
KUTV
Driver, dog critically hurt after collision with TRAX train in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 78-year-old man and his dog were both critically hurt after officials said he drove into the path of an oncoming TRAX train in West Valley City. The incident happened at 3360 South and 2700 West on the Red Line around 12:15 p.m....
KUTV
Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
KUTV
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
KUTV
Man accused of hiding cameras at U of U allegedly stole co-worker's ID to get gym access
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man accused of hiding multiple cameras in bathrooms at the University of Utah's Student Life Center could be facing five charges of voyeurism in connection to the case, according to a statement of probable cause. He's also facing a potential felony identity fraud...
KUTV
State office building burglary suspect released from jail after police paperwork delay
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in two weekend break-ins in downtown Salt Lake City – who has a lengthy history of burglary offenses – is out of jail despite an order from a judge to keep him behind bars. Anthony Jack, 44, is accused of...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rough conditions expected overnight as fast-moving storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The latest snowstorm will begin late Thursday and is expected to affect the early-morning commute on Friday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. - Roadway restrictions begin in Utah...
KUTV
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
KUTV
Salt Lake woman spreads warmth to unsheltered with candle stoves
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake woman is spreading a little warmth this winter. Susan Keene is making candle stoves to help the homeless keep warm during the season's cold temperatures. "I just really wanted to do something," Keene said. For over a year, she has developed...
KUTV
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing government building, law office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he burglarized space belonging the Attorney General’s Office and a law business downtown. They said Anthony Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and has since been released from custody on pretrial supervision.
KUTV
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
KUTV
Davis School District delays classes amid road issues, most districts starting on time
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following overnight snow and morning road conditions, some school districts are adjusting their schedules Tuesday morning. Others are remaining on schedule while allowing some leeway when it comes to being marked late. This list is compiled from the districts' publicly-available information. Some districts may...
KUTV
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
