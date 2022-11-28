SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A community is grieving after a 11-year-old girl died when she was walking through a crosswalk and got hit by a driver Wednesday afternoon. Friends of the 6th grade girl, who was identified through a GoFundMe as Winifred "Winnie" Wolfgramm on Thursday, said she attended Bonneville Elementary. A large number of people from the community came to the school Wednesday night to hang blue balloons and ribbons, which was the girl's favorite color.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO