capcity.news
Wind closures on I-80, various Wyoming highways; South Pass area recording 79 mph gusts
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are occurring across areas of Wyoming on Thursday morning, with wind closures in effect on stretches of Interstate 80 and various highways in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Laramie to Exit 235...
oilcity.news
High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Douglas Budget
Highest-paying business jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capcity.news
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before possible snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have another sunny day before the snow possibly returns this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 1, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 24 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes
Due to a high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to hold exercise next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents should be aware of a military exercise that will be taking place at F.E. Warren Air Force Base next week. There will be an active shooter exercise conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to test the readiness of base emergency responders. The exercise is scheduled...
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/30/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
(UPDATED) Wyoming, Nebraska law enforcement seek info on ‘armed and dangerous’ burglary suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Authorities in two states are seeking information on suspects in a string of burglaries and property destruction cases. The Pine Bluffs Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Kimball (Nebraska) Police Department have identified the suspects as Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis. “Both individuals have...
capcity.news
Chilly and sunny days in store for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a few chilly days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 30, will be mostly sunny with a high of 35 and windchill values sitting between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the south-southwest at 5–15 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling to 17 degrees by 9 p.m. before rising to 25 for the remainder of the evening. Winds will be in the southwest at 10 mph.
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Victoria Barbara Hunt, 37 –...
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
