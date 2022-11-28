CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a few chilly days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 30, will be mostly sunny with a high of 35 and windchill values sitting between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the south-southwest at 5–15 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling to 17 degrees by 9 p.m. before rising to 25 for the remainder of the evening. Winds will be in the southwest at 10 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO