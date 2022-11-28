ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Highest-paying business jobs in Cheyenne

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before possible snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have another sunny day before the snow possibly returns this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 1, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 24 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes

Due to a high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to hold exercise next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents should be aware of a military exercise that will be taking place at F.E. Warren Air Force Base next week. There will be an active shooter exercise conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to test the readiness of base emergency responders. The exercise is scheduled...
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/30/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Chilly and sunny days in store for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a few chilly days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 30, will be mostly sunny with a high of 35 and windchill values sitting between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the south-southwest at 5–15 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling to 17 degrees by 9 p.m. before rising to 25 for the remainder of the evening. Winds will be in the southwest at 10 mph.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Victoria Barbara Hunt, 37 –...
