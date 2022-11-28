Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Hermiston Set to Light Up Christmas Tree on Thursday
Hermiston’s eighth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 on Festival Street. The evening begins with the city’s first lighted holiday parade at 5:30 p.m. There will also be live music, carriage rides, local entertainment, hot chocolate, campfires, and photos with Santa. The festivities...
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman Chamber Hosting Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday
The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this Saturday, Dec. 3 at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road. The free event starts at 6 p.m. and includes photos with Santa, a nativity play and Christmas concert, and hot cocoa and cookies. For more information, call the chamber at 541-481-3014.
northeastoregonnow.com
Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter
Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
northeastoregonnow.com
Heritage Station Museum Plan Holiday Lights Event in December
Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. in Pendleton, will be lighting up the grounds in December for their annual Heritage Lights holiday event. Each Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-17 from 5 to 7 p.m., visitors can check out the Artisan Market, listen to holiday classics, walk the lighted grounds, and stop by Santa’s workshop and the reindeer barn for photos. There will also be special appearances by Santa and the Grinch – check Facebook for updates. There is no charge for admission, however, donations are appreciated.
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Hermiston, Chamber Aim to Establish ‘Adopt-a-Street’ Program
The Hermiston City Council will consider a formal proposal to develop an Adopt-a-Street program to help keep the city’s streets clean of trash and weeds. Hermiston City Manager Bryon Smith and Hermiston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Val Hoxie have been in talks about establishing a program in which community members and organizations can sign up to adopt a street to help keep city streets clean.
northeastoregonnow.com
Heppner to Light Up Heritage Park with Christmas Lights on Thursday
The Heppner Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to help welcome the holiday season this Thursday, Dec. 1 when the Christmas lights come to life in Heritage Park. Heppner Preschool, Sage Preschool and the Heppner High School choir will be giving musical performances at 6:30 p.m., and the lights will be turned on at 7 p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. For more information, email heppnerchamber@gmail.com.
opb.org
Key Pendleton homeless service strained heading into winter
Pendleton’s small safety net for its unhoused residents will be challenged this winter. Run by the nonprofit Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, the Pendleton Warming Station provides free beds during the cold weather months at a small facility near the city’s downtown area. The coronavirus pandemic forced the warming...
northeastoregonnow.com
Judi Mason Passes Away at 77
Judith A. “Judi” Mason of Hermiston died on Nov. 28, 2022 in Portland at the age of 77. She was born on Dec. 5, 1944 in Covina, Calif. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston First United Methodist Church.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Street Closure in La Grande November 29 and 30
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Public Works Department) Oregon Trail Electric Co-op (OTEC) will be closing North 2nd street between Jefferson Avenue and Adams Avenue to all Southbound traffic on November 29 and 30. All northbound lanes will remain open while southbound traffic will detour to 1st street. 2nd Street will remain closed while work is ongoing and will be reopened upon completion. A map of the planned closure and detour is featured above.
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
northeastoregonnow.com
Paula Smith Passes Away at 54
Paula Ann Smith was born to the late Sharon Smith and surviving Marvin Smith during Typhoon Della on Okinawa, Japan on Sept. 22, 1968. Paula recently and proudly celebrated her 54th birthday!. On Nov. 20, Paula joined her mother in heaven. Paula was known and remembered throughout the Hermiston community...
northeastoregonnow.com
Floyd Davis Passes Away at 80
Floyd Cecil Davis of Hermiston passed away at his home on Nov. 26, 2022 while battling esophageal cancer. He was born on May 16, 1942 in Farmington, N.M. to Cecil and Julia Davis. As a child he lived in Grandview, Wash., where he attended school and graduated from Grandview High...
northeastoregonnow.com
Diana Mills Passes Away at 76
Diana Sue Mills of Boardman died on Nov. 25, 2022 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wash. of heart failure at the age of 76. She was born on Sept. 25, 1946 in Harrisonville, Mo. She was one of four children born to Harry C. and Bernice M. Cummins Holaday. Diana...
northeastoregonnow.com
Lavonne Richards Passes Away at 92
Lavonne Elizabeth Pourier Richards, also known as “Honey Girl,” passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 20, 2022 at her home in Umatilla at the age of 92. She was born on March 4, 1930 in Porcupine, S.D. Lavonne was the fourth oldest of 12 children,...
northeastoregonnow.com
Kyle Slupsky Passes Away at 31
Kyle Ray Slupsky of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 31. He was born on April 26, 1991 in Richland, Wash. to Donald and Becky Graff Slupsky. Kyle grew up in Hermiston where he attended school, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 2009. After high school, he attended school to become a lineman in Seaside. He worked in various jobs for several years. He then attended Perry Technical School in Yakima, Wash., where he studied instrumentation. For the past year he was living in Las Vegas. He worked as a stagehand in the entertainment industry, working next to many famous people.
610KONA
Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH
(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 26-27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
