ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum elementary students gain school board recognition

Plum Borough School Board honored numerous kindergartners through fourth-graders who were chosen based on recommendations by their teachers. The recognition by the Plum Mustang Foundation relates to the Rachel’s Challenge initiative put in place to help combat mental health issues in the community and promote a more positive environment. Students are recognized, according to the foundation’s website, for their “positive behavior and commitment to a positive school climate.”
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa

• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum at about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafés available for lunch and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays

The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary

Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council

On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Daycation: Steubenville, Ohio, boasts world's largest display of life-sized nutcrackers

Experience a whimsical and traditional holiday walking tour of 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display in historic Steubenville, Ohio, located about 40 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Steubenville Nutcracker Village offers a free, 24/7 nutcracker self-guided outdoor tour opportunity through Jan. 7. Billed as the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Valley to host '23 Arnold Palmer Cup match

It seems appropriate that an event in his name should be played in his backyard. The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup matches will be contested at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, tournament organizers announced Wednesday. The event, which uses a Ryder Cup-style format, will be June 8-10 and feature top...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County

The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class A girls basketball preseason breakdown

Bishop Canevin captured its fifth WPIAL championship in the past seven seasons last winter and will open this season as the favorite again. The Crusaders have four returning starters and lots of playoff experience. But several other Class A teams reached the postseason a year ago and are looking to knock the Crusaders off their throne.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills

Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia names North Texas' Wren Baker as athletic director

West Virginia hired North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Wednesday. Baker signed a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, at an annual compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 29, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday weekend planned in Vandergrift. The Vandergrift Back When Holiday...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Time to play The Birdie’s favorite game show: Leopardy!

This … is … Leopardy. The Birdie is a gameshow host this week as he preps for Belle Vernon’s first PIAA playoff game in 27 years. He wants to test your Leopards knowledge on the eve of their matchup with Martinsburg Central on Friday night in Ebensburg.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

In storied Aliquippa football history, could these Quips show they’re best with another PIAA title?

There’s always room to debate which Aliquippa football team was the best in school history. With 19 WPIAL titles and four state championships, there are plenty of options to consider. In the state championship era, the Quips won their first PIAA title in 1991 with Ty Law as a senior. A little more than a decade later, they celebrated again when Darrelle Revis scored five times at Hersheypark Stadium.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman, child critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting

Three people have been hospitalized in connection with a double shooting Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatch said calls for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. along the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Among the victims were a woman and a child, both with gunshot wounds. Public Safety...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy