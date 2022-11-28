Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cooper-Siegel, Sharpsburg libraries conduct needs survey of Fox Chapel Area communities
Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel and the Sharpsburg Community Library in Sharpsburg are conducting a survey of residents in and around the Fox Chapel Area School District to better understand the changing needs of the community and ensure that the libraries are investing their resources to maximize the benefits for our residents.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum elementary students gain school board recognition
Plum Borough School Board honored numerous kindergartners through fourth-graders who were chosen based on recommendations by their teachers. The recognition by the Plum Mustang Foundation relates to the Rachel’s Challenge initiative put in place to help combat mental health issues in the community and promote a more positive environment. Students are recognized, according to the foundation’s website, for their “positive behavior and commitment to a positive school climate.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa
• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum at about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafés available for lunch and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Why Etna went green: 'The community needed to fight back,' borough manager Ramage says
Etna borough manager Mary Ellen Ramage can rattle off the names of five elderly widows who brought chocolates to office staff when they paid their water bills. That was when Ramage was a receptionist some 45 years ago. The borough, along with other government officials, honored Ramage recently for her...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary
Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council
On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis takes home national High School Heisman honors
In 1994, the Heisman High School Scholarship was created to extend the Heisman Trophy’s prestige from college football to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors. Now, Westmoreland County is home to one of the winners. Belle Vernon senior Viva Kreis is the female recipient of the 2022...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County basketball notes: Coaching reunion at Norwin tournament
Norwin will host a tip-off tournament to open boys basketball season Friday. The two-day event will be more like a reunion for three opposing coaches. Norwin coach Lance Maha, Jeannette’s Adrian Batts and Dale Chapman of Steel Valley used to coach together at West Mifflin. Batts and Chapman are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daycation: Steubenville, Ohio, boasts world's largest display of life-sized nutcrackers
Experience a whimsical and traditional holiday walking tour of 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display in historic Steubenville, Ohio, located about 40 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Steubenville Nutcracker Village offers a free, 24/7 nutcracker self-guided outdoor tour opportunity through Jan. 7. Billed as the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurel Valley to host '23 Arnold Palmer Cup match
It seems appropriate that an event in his name should be played in his backyard. The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup matches will be contested at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, tournament organizers announced Wednesday. The event, which uses a Ryder Cup-style format, will be June 8-10 and feature top...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County
The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
Tribune-Review
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class A girls basketball preseason breakdown
Bishop Canevin captured its fifth WPIAL championship in the past seven seasons last winter and will open this season as the favorite again. The Crusaders have four returning starters and lots of playoff experience. But several other Class A teams reached the postseason a year ago and are looking to knock the Crusaders off their throne.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills
Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Virginia names North Texas' Wren Baker as athletic director
West Virginia hired North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Wednesday. Baker signed a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, at an annual compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 29, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday weekend planned in Vandergrift. The Vandergrift Back When Holiday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Time to play The Birdie’s favorite game show: Leopardy!
This … is … Leopardy. The Birdie is a gameshow host this week as he preps for Belle Vernon’s first PIAA playoff game in 27 years. He wants to test your Leopards knowledge on the eve of their matchup with Martinsburg Central on Friday night in Ebensburg.
Tribune-Review
In storied Aliquippa football history, could these Quips show they’re best with another PIAA title?
There’s always room to debate which Aliquippa football team was the best in school history. With 19 WPIAL titles and four state championships, there are plenty of options to consider. In the state championship era, the Quips won their first PIAA title in 1991 with Ty Law as a senior. A little more than a decade later, they celebrated again when Darrelle Revis scored five times at Hersheypark Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area, A-K Valley Class 3A teams look to add to wrestling trophy cases
The road will be a bit different, but the goal remains the same for Kiski Area wrestling. It wants to be competitive, have a solid bond within the team and win another section title. It’ll be a smaller roster than normal because of graduation and a few non-wrestling-related injuries, but...
Tribune-Review
Woman, child critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting
Three people have been hospitalized in connection with a double shooting Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatch said calls for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. along the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Among the victims were a woman and a child, both with gunshot wounds. Public Safety...
