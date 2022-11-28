Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Village Welcomes New Officer Ryder Kern to North Aurora Police Department
Please join us in welcoming our newest officer, Ryder Kern, who took his oath of office last night, administered by Mayor Mark Gaffino. There to congratulate him were Village Administrator Steve Bosco, Chief Joe DeLeo, several officers & supervisors, and his family and friends. Officer Kern was born and raised...
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
WSPY NEWS
Rhonda (Wade) Beecher, 73
Rhonda (Wade) Beecher, 73, of Millbrook, IL passed away peacefully at her home on November 26, 2022. She was born July 6, 1949 to John and Mary (Mundwiler) Wade of Plano, IL. Rhonda was united in marriage to Clair “Lee” Beecher on September 12, 1969 and they lived happily for the next 53 years, until her passing.
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Opens In Chicago Metro Area
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. Located at 220 North Randall Road (Batavia IL), Chicken Salad Chick Batavia is opening in the former Crabby Boil...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
WSPY NEWS
Denise Ann Hemann, 59
Denise Ann Hemann, age 59, of Sheridan, IL passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 30, 1963 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Norman and Lois (Michaelson) Hemann. Denise worked as a cook at Pizza Hut in Yorkville, IL. She loved to work as...
Metra train hits pedestrian in Arlington Heights, service now limited
A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
WSPY NEWS
Plano Rockin' Christmas returns on Friday
The annual Plano Rockin' Christmas event is Friday. A lighted vehicle parade starts at 6:30 at Plano High School and ends in downtown Plano where there will be various activities. Anyone can join in on the parade by meeting at the high school at six. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Mother Hides Son Before Committing Suicide
Timmothy PitzenPhoto by(Daily Herald) On May 14, 2011, a suicide took place in Rockford, Illinois. The police said that, along with the body, was a note that contained a very startling sentence.
