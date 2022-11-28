ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northaurora.org

Village Welcomes New Officer Ryder Kern to North Aurora Police Department

Please join us in welcoming our newest officer, Ryder Kern, who took his oath of office last night, administered by Mayor Mark Gaffino. There to congratulate him were Village Administrator Steve Bosco, Chief Joe DeLeo, several officers & supervisors, and his family and friends. Officer Kern was born and raised...
NORTH AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rhonda (Wade) Beecher, 73

Rhonda (Wade) Beecher, 73, of Millbrook, IL passed away peacefully at her home on November 26, 2022. She was born July 6, 1949 to John and Mary (Mundwiler) Wade of Plano, IL. Rhonda was united in marriage to Clair “Lee” Beecher on September 12, 1969 and they lived happily for the next 53 years, until her passing.
MILLBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
foodgressing.com

Chicken Salad Chick Opens In Chicago Metro Area

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. Located at 220 North Randall Road (Batavia IL), Chicken Salad Chick Batavia is opening in the former Crabby Boil...
BATAVIA, IL
97X

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Denise Ann Hemann, 59

Denise Ann Hemann, age 59, of Sheridan, IL passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 30, 1963 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Norman and Lois (Michaelson) Hemann. Denise worked as a cook at Pizza Hut in Yorkville, IL. She loved to work as...
SHERIDAN, IL
WGN News

Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano Rockin' Christmas returns on Friday

The annual Plano Rockin' Christmas event is Friday. A lighted vehicle parade starts at 6:30 at Plano High School and ends in downtown Plano where there will be various activities. Anyone can join in on the parade by meeting at the high school at six. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL

