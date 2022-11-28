Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
manchesterinklink.com
Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day. Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29. This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours...
manchesterinklink.com
Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator
MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
WMUR.com
Arson causing death of Manchester man in 1998 remains unsolved
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday marks 24 years since a Manchester man was killed in a fire that police said was intentionally set. Officers were called to a building at 220 Pine St. on Nov. 20, 1998. When they arrived, the second and third story porches were engulfed in flames.
WMUR.com
73-year-old Litchfield man hit by car, treated for serious injuries, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 73-year-old Litchfield man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in Manchester. Police said the man was hit by a blue Volvo sedan driven by a 29-year-old Manchester man in the area of Cahill and March avenues just before 3 p.m.
manchesterinklink.com
Police recover shell casings at Comfort Inn after report of gunfire on Queen City Avenue
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident in the parking lot of Comfort Inn on Monday. On November 28, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 298 Queen City Ave. for a report of gunshots heard. The reporting party heard multiple shots...
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
NECN
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
NECN
Man Killed His Partner, Then Himself, in New London, NH Officials Say
An elderly man fatally shot the woman he lived with, then turned the gun on himself, on Tuesday afternoon, New Hampshire authorities said Wednesday. The partners' bodies were found Tuesday at the New London home after someone there called police, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state and local police.
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting of man in Derry was justified, investigators say
CONCORD, N.H. — Three police officers and a Derry man were justified in shooting and killing a man in April, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot and killed on April 9. The attorney general's office released its findings Tuesday in its investigation into whether his shooting was justified.
proclaimerscv.com
Human Remains of 4 Infants Found in an Apartment in Boston, Packed Inside a Freezer
Suffolk County district attorney’s office told a news outlet that the human remains of four infants were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston. Human remains of four infants, two males and two females, were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston this month. According to the police, they responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate an apartment in South Boston.
NECN
Driver Charged With DWI After Being Clocked Going 116 MPH on I-93 in NH
A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
22-year-old woman dies after a tree fell on her car while driving on Route 11 in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, NH — A 22-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car while she was driving down Route 11 in Sunapee, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers responded to the area of Trow Hill Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 2022 Toyota Rav4, operated by a 22-year-old woman, was traveling southbound and collided with a tree that fell across the roadway.
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
NECN
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
NECN
Woman Killed When SUV Crashes Into Falling Tree During Wednesday's Storm
A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed when her SUV crashed into a falling tree during the height of Wednesday night's storm. New Hampshire State Police said they and local police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at 6:26 p.m. on Route 11 in Sunapee, just north of Trow Hill Road.
Comments / 4