ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

INVESTIGATION: Auburn man dies after police use Taser

WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06s0RK_0jPsV09900

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police.

Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area and contacted the individual, 32-year-old Ricardo Gary, a Black male from Auburn near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart, according to Huntsville Police

During the initial contact, Auburn police report the individual became combative with officers and subsequently a Taser was deployed. Gary was detained and EMS responded to conduct an assessment.

“During their evaluation, the individual lost consciousness, and first responders immediately performed life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan. The individual was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Emergency Room by EMS, where life-saving measures continued. He was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at EAMC Emergency Room,” said Auburn police in a statement.

The death and incident are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton tells WRBL a post Mortem examination and toxicology will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

LaGrange: Suspects identified in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested one suspect and executed a warrant for another in connection to a shots fired incident. On Nov. 12, LaGrange Police responded to shots fired at the 76 Gas Station. Officers found several shell casings with no victim or suspect. Further investigation identified a victim and two […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama. According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police met with the victim,...
LANETT, AL
WSFA

2 suspects sought in robbery of Montgomery County gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects wanted in a robbery investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, shortly before 10 a.m., the Legrand Star gas station, located on U.S. Highway 331, was robbed. The suspects left the area and were quickly pursued by deputies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Man dies in Auburn police custody after he was Tased, arrested

An Auburn man died Sunday after he was taken into police custody. Auburn police at 2:48 p.m. responded to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive on a report of a man exhibiting erratic behavior, said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart. Officers made contact with the 32-year-old man near...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

82-year-old Alabama woman’s arrest for not paying trash bill stirs outrage

An Alabama police department drew outrage after its police chief announced the arrest of an 82-year-old woman who did not pay her trash bill on social media. Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds claimed the department’s hands were tied on whether to handcuff Martha Louis Menefield after a magistrate signed off on her arrest for failure to pay trash, adding that the 82-year-old woman “was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties.”
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
TALBOTTON, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis. Davis was charged with the following crimes:. 3 counts...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Woodley Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road. Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy