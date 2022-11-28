ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Teddi Mellencamp on Lisa Vanderpump: 'We made peace'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Teddi Mellencamp says she's "made peace" with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXERX_0jPsUTWM00
Teddi Mellencamp discussed where she stands with her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Vanderpump following their feud. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Mellencamp, 41, discussed where she stands with Vanderpump, 62, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live .

Mellencamp and Vanderpump clashed in RHOBH Season 9 over "Puppygate," a scandal where their co-star Dorit Kemsley accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to the press after a dog she adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up at a shelter.

Mellencamp said on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast in June that she had "a nice conversation" with Vanderpump at an after-party for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On WWHL , Mellencamp was asked if she's spoken to Vanderpump since.

"I don't necessarily say we made amends," she said. "We made peace that we don't need to talk about it anymore. We moved past that discussion."

Mellencamp then addressed the possibility of Vanderpump making up with Kyle Richards, who fell out with Vanderpump after she confronted her about Puppygate.

"In regards to Kyle and Lisa, I feel like if they actually were together they probably could. I think Kyle is pretty easy to forgive in general," Mellencamp said.

Mellencamp confirmed her exit from RHOBH in September 2020.

RHOBH today stars Richards, Kemsley, Lisa Rinna , Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins, and completed its 12th season on Bravo in October.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Lisa Rinna’s Claims About Aspen Receipts

Andy Cohen is responding to Lisa Rinna’s claims that the receipts she brought to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion regarding Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown were cut from the show; he’s saying they were never shown. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw — that I never saw,” the Watch […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Lisa Rinna’s Claims About Aspen Receipts appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix React To Split Rumors

Still going strong.  With the demise of so many Vanderpump Rules couples, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval showed a united front in the face of recent breakup rumors.  The long-time loves defended their romance as the fallout of their co-stars breakups fill online blogs. Us Weekly published Ariana’s confirmation that she and Tom are doing “fine.” […] The post Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix React To Split Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The List

Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise features some of the most popular reality TV shows hitting the airwaves. One of the most successful of the series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which created stars out of women like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and even Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss.
Reality Tea

This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March.  She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
HollywoodLife

How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)

There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Reality Tea

Dorit Kemsley Left A Spray Tan Stain On The Couch Following Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end, and Kathy Hilton left no survivors. Well, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are not included, obviously. She exposed Lisa Rinna for the fraud she is and further fractured her relationship with her sister Kyle Richards. The reunion was mostly heavy and intense, […] The post Dorit Kemsley Left A Spray Tan Stain On The Couch Following Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
488K+
Followers
69K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy