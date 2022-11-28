ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Texas Rangers reportedly unlikely to land Jacob deGrom, odds improving to sign Carlos Rodón

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aw0oS_0jPsUSdd00

The Texas Rangers made two of the biggest splashes in free agency last year, landing All-Star infielders Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. With a loaded class of top MLB free agents , it appears Texas is poised to strike big once again.

Coming off another disappointing season, the Rangers’ organization received massive changes. Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series champion, came out of retirement to become their manager . Texas also revamped its front office, hiring former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor after firing former executive Jon Daniels.

With Globe Life Field opening to fans in 2021, the Rangers are now seeking to inject more talent. Eyeing a 2023 playoff run, Texas is focusing its efforts on starting pitching.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that Texas is gaining confidence in its ability to land Carlos Rodón and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. However, the organization no longer seems to believe it has a shot at deGrom or Verlander.

Many viewed Texas as the strongest challenger to the New York Mets to land deGrom. The 34-year-old righty is an avid outdoorsman and some thought the Rangers’ location paired with their willingness to spend would make them a logical destination.

However, per Rosenthal, it seems Texas is starting to realize that neither Cy Young Award winner will come. So, with two future Hall of Famers seemingly off the table, Rodón becomes an excellent consolation target.

Carlos Rodón’s fit with Texas Rangers, secondary free-agent targets

The veteran southpaw is one of the best strikeout artists in baseball. He led MLB in strikeout rate (33.4%) with the seventh-highest Swinging Strike rate (14.1%) and the best K/0 (11.98) among qualified starting pitchers.

  • Carlos Rodón stats (2022): 2.88 ERA, 11.9/8 K/9, .200 BAA, 1.03 WHIP in 178 innings

Rodón would immediately step in as the Rangers’ ace, pushing Martin Pérez and Jon Gray down into spots that better fit their skills. The added possibility of potentially adding Senga, a likely No. 3 starter, would significantly strengthen the pitching staff in Texas.

The Rangers are also in the market for outfielders, pursuing at least one All-Star slugger with several other players on the radar. When MLB free agency ends, assuming the club lands several of its targets, it’s very likely Texas will have one of the highest MLB payrolls in 2023.

