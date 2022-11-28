ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup roundup: Cameroon rallies in 3-3 draw with Serbia

Cameroon closed a 3-1 deficit with a pair of late goals and scored a draw with Serbia in a 3-3 thriller in Group G on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar.

Vincent Aboubakar netted a lob to make it a 3-2 game and Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the equalizer three minutes later to set up a frantic finish between teams vying to reach the Round of 16.

Serbia started fast and worked a 3-1 advantage after halftime thanks to striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s score. After Cameroon evened the game at 3, Mitrovic missed his best chance for a game-winner, going just wide of the net.

–Field Level Media

