Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
WYTV.com
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening. It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. According to the Akron Police Department, officers were called to the home...
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies women in Lowellville homicides
The man suspected of murdering a mother and daughter in Lowellville has taken his own life, according to investigators. The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Catheryn Hudak and her mother, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News that 38-year-old Jonathan Crago of...
Suspect in Lowellville murders is dead, investigators say
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Watson Street in Lowellville.
WYTV.com
‘Things are changing’: Resident reacts to double murder in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville rallied around its school this past spring when there was a shooting in the cafeteria. Now, the village is doing it again after a double murder suicide. Ruth Shipley heard sirens Wednesday night, then her niece called. She was checking on Shipley and told...
WYTV.com
Man accused of abducting, choking woman in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday morning suspected of abducting and choking a woman, according to a police report. A Niles police report says police were dispatched to the single-digit block of Olive Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night for an unwanted man, Jeffrey Green, destroying things in a home.
Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 29, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday.
WYTV.com
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor. It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street. Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Investigators find some answers in the morgue
WKBN followed Youngstown detectives as they began their investigation into a body found on Thorn Hill. In part 2 of this series, detectives get some answers to the identity of the remains at the morgue.
WYTV.com
Man arrested after chase to Starbucks parking lot
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers chased a man with several theft warrants on foot Monday night. Officers were called to the Giant Eagle in Austintown around 7:30 p.m. Officers in the store noticed Lewis Brown, 33, of Youngstown, in the self-checkout line with a woman. Police said Brown told...
Woman dies in NE Ohio apartment fire
An apartment fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning leaving one woman dead, New Philadelphia Fire Department reported.
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Police captain sees out-of-state charge dropped
An East Liverpool police captain is still on leave even though one charge against him has been dropped.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at home in Washington County
UPDATE: Brandon Osborne has turned himself in, according to police sources. An arrest warrant has been issued after SWAT responded to a home for a domestic situation in Washington County. Police were first called to the home in the 600 block of Carriage Hill in Peters Township after the woman...
Police: Missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County found
GEORGETOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The boy has been located. He is safe, according to state police. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County. Beaver County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the search effort is happening in the area of 3rd Street in Georgetown. Dispatch...
whbc.com
CPD: Man Points Gun at Girlfriend with Kids in House
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A frightening situation Monday night in Canton. A 47-year-old city resident is accused of pointing a gun at a woman at a house in the 1200 block of Linwood Avenue SW, with three children in the home at the time. Percy Cooper...
Prosecutor opposes local cold case killer’s release
Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is once again opposing the release of a woman who was convicted of stabbing her husband to death and setting fire to their Vernon Township trailer that killed her child.
West Virginia road to stop receiving mail
(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
Domestic abuse survivors have a safe haven in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In Jefferson County there is a safe haven nestled among the suburbs. There are no signs out front, its address is confidential and it looks like a normal house on the inside and outside. But ALIVE Inc. is much more than that for the women caught in a physically or […]
