Columbiana County, OH

WYTV.com

Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening. It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. According to the Akron Police Department, officers were called to the home...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies women in Lowellville homicides

The man suspected of murdering a mother and daughter in Lowellville has taken his own life, according to investigators. The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Catheryn Hudak and her mother, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News that 38-year-old Jonathan Crago of...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of abducting, choking woman in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday morning suspected of abducting and choking a woman, according to a police report. A Niles police report says police were dispatched to the single-digit block of Olive Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night for an unwanted man, Jeffrey Green, destroying things in a home.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor. It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street. Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Man arrested after chase to Starbucks parking lot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers chased a man with several theft warrants on foot Monday night. Officers were called to the Giant Eagle in Austintown around 7:30 p.m. Officers in the store noticed Lewis Brown, 33, of Youngstown, in the self-checkout line with a woman. Police said Brown told...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance

(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

CPD: Man Points Gun at Girlfriend with Kids in House

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A frightening situation Monday night in Canton. A 47-year-old city resident is accused of pointing a gun at a woman at a house in the 1200 block of Linwood Avenue SW, with three children in the home at the time. Percy Cooper...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV

