manchesterinklink.com
Police warn of rise in gun thefts, many from vehicles
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are seeing an alarming number of firearm thefts in the city and many of them are from motor vehicles. Since the beginning of this year, 73 guns have been stolen in Manchester and 43 of them were from vehicles. These guns oftentimes end up in the hands of the wrong people and are used in the commission of a crime.
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
WMTW
Drunken driver clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
Boston 25 News WFXT
22-year-old woman dies after a tree fell on her car while driving on Route 11 in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, NH — A 22-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car while she was driving down Route 11 in Sunapee, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers responded to the area of Trow Hill Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 2022 Toyota Rav4, operated by a 22-year-old woman, was traveling southbound and collided with a tree that fell across the roadway.
manchesterinklink.com
Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator
MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say. Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed in fatal tractor trailer crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A woman is dead following a deadly crash in Brattleboro on Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer. The Brattleboro Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road around 9:57 a.m. Investigators said the driver of the sedan, who has not...
WMUR.com
Nashua police release description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run; 3 pedestrians hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — Police investigating a hit-and-run in Nashua that left three pedestrians injured have released a description of the vehicle involved. Nashua police said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday near 119 Main St. Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Toyota Rav4 with model...
Feds, state and local police carry out early morning drug raids in Springfield
A resident described a chaotic scene as the early morning sweep took place Wednesday on Valley Street, which has been at the center of shootings and drug activity in recent months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Feds, state and local police carry out early morning drug raids in Springfield.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting of man in Derry was justified, investigators say
CONCORD, N.H. — Three police officers and a Derry man were justified in shooting and killing a man in April, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot and killed on April 9. The attorney general's office released its findings Tuesday in its investigation into whether his shooting was justified.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Say Woman 22-Year-Old Woman Has Died After Tree Falls On SUV In Sunapee
State Police say a 22-year-old woman has died after a tree fell on an SUV in Sullivan County. According to Troopers, the tree ended up hitting the vehicle on Route 11 near Trow Hill Road in Sunapee last night at roughly the same time strong storms were moving across the state. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
WMUR.com
Newport experiences town-wide blackout, police say
NEWPORT, N.H. — There was a town-wide blackout in Newport after a storm and strong winds blew through the area, according to police. Officials said a power line fell down and pulled other polls to the ground. Eversource said at least 3,000 people were without electricity. There were over...
