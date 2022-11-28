ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

State Road 62 to Close Next Week Near Friendship

Crews will be placing new bridge beams over Laughery Creek. (Friendship, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek starting the morning of Tuesday, December 6, near Friendship. During the closure, crews will bring in...
FRIENDSHIP, IN
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Closures rescheduled for railroad work on S.R. 3 near Greensburg

— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg. Southbound State Road 3 will close first for approximately one week, followed by northbound State Road 3.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 19

EB I-275 closed in NKY due to pedestrian struck

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are shut down in northern Kentucky due to a pedestrian struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. At first, only the center lane was open but...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport

Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

A crash with injuries was reported on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash with injuries was reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
wufe967.com

Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road

Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley County EMA Implements New Emergency Notification System

The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of communication. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Ripley County’s new mass notification system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced Tuesday the implementation...
Fox 19

1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

