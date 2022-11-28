Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
eaglecountryonline.com
State Road 62 to Close Next Week Near Friendship
Crews will be placing new bridge beams over Laughery Creek. (Friendship, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek starting the morning of Tuesday, December 6, near Friendship. During the closure, crews will bring in...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Closures rescheduled for railroad work on S.R. 3 near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg. Southbound State Road 3 will close first for approximately one week, followed by northbound State Road 3.
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
Fox 19
EB I-275 closed in NKY due to pedestrian struck
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are shut down in northern Kentucky due to a pedestrian struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. At first, only the center lane was open but...
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries was reported on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash with injuries was reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WCPO
Victims’ family members call for safety improvements to I-75 exit following another deadly crash
WALTON, Ky. — One interstate exit ramp in Boone County has seen two fatal crashes in 13 months, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Tuesday evening on the exit ramp from I-75 to the Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
2 taken to hospital after crash involving RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of US-35 and Liscum Drive to reports of a two-car crash. Montgomery County dispatchers confirmed that 2 were taken to the hospital...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
wufe967.com
Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road
Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 1 near West Harrison
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 1 near Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Stillwell Beckett Road near Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley County EMA Implements New Emergency Notification System
The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of communication. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Ripley County’s new mass notification system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced Tuesday the implementation...
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
linknky.com
Local man shows off private collection of antique vehicles for a good cause
One man is ready to show off his private car and truck collection of over 220 vintage and antique vehicles after 30 years. With tours open to the public every Friday and Saturday, you can see a collection of automobiles ranging from the early 1900s to a 1980s DeLorean. “He...
Fox 19
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
Comments / 0