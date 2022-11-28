ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

multifamilybiz.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living Announces Grand Opening of 323-Unit Haverly Luxury Apartment Community in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of Haverly, a new five-story, 323-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Phoenix. Toll Brothers recently hosted a grand opening celebration at the property...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America

Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge

A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix

According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Coyotes arena, entertainment district will be up to Tempe voters

Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic at one Tempe Mexican restaurant. Forest Service warning people to avoid shipping containers at the border. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Forest Service is calling...
TEMPE, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Phoenix

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

BlueAcorn’s partner lenders facilitated almost three times as many PPP loans in 2021 than J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America combined. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM MST. |. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ

