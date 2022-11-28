The Best NBA Player From Every Country For The 2022-23 Season

There are currently 120 international players from 40 countries. The NBA has become a truly global sport led by many great players.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA is as diverse as it's ever been. For the second season in a row, there are 120 international players on NBA rosters for the 2022-23 season. That marks the first time in NBA history that 120 players have come from outside the United States. The level of talent from outside the United States has never been this widespread, either. The Top 3 players for the MVP award in 2022 were all international, as is a 4th player who entered his name into the race in 2022-23.

Today, we will discuss the very best player so far from every country during the 2022-23 season. These players will have to have been born in the country they represent on this list. Many of these players may represent another country in international competition, but today we go back to their birthplace. Some of these players are among the elite in the NBA, as we have already discussed. Some of these players are probably being introduced to you for the first time. Regardless, it takes a ton of hard work and dedication to even get to the NBA, and a lot of these players are their respective country's only representatives. Without any more anticipation, let’s get to the list.

Here are the best players from every country for the 2022-23 season.

Angola - Bruno Fernando

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bruno Fernando is a 6’9", 240 lb. center from Luanda, Angola. He would attend high school at IMG Academy in Florida and go on to play for the University Of Maryland. In 2019, Fernando was the 34th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He would be traded to the Hawks a few weeks later. Fernando is currently in his 4th season with his 3rd different team. He has appeared in 3 games for the Houston Rockets so far this season and started all 3 games. He is averaging 6.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG while getting 17.7 minutes of playing time.

Honorable Mention: None

Argentina - Facundo Campazzo

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Backup point guard Facundo Campazzo hails from Cordoba, Argentina, where he attended high school and played for more than one Argentinean Club team. Campazzo was signed by the Denver Nuggets in November 2020. He would spend his first 2 seasons in the NBA with the Nuggets as a backup point guard. In Denver, he averaged 5.6 PPG, 3.4 APG, and 1.1 SPG. He became a free agent after the 2021-22 season and signed with the Dallas Mavericks. He has appeared in just 7 games for Dallas and has averaged just 1.0 PPG and 1.3 APG.

Honorable Mention: Leandro Bolmaro

Australia - Kyrie Irving

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Australia is one of the most represented countries in 2022-23, with 17 players on NBA rosters that hail from down under. The best of these players happens to still be Kyrie Irving. Kyrie was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1992. He moved to New Jersey as a young man with his mother and father, where he attended high school and became one of the best players in the state. After one year at Duke, Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving has wowed audiences with his incredible ball-handling and efficient shooting over the last 12 seasons. In 2022-23, Irving is in his 4th season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Irving is currently averaging 25.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG in 12 games for the Nets so far.

Honorable Mentions: Ben Simmons, Josh Giddey

Austria - Jakob Poeltl

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In 1995, Jakob Poeltl was born in Vienna, Austria. He attended the University Of Utah, where he spent 2 years and was named a consensus All-American. Poeltl was drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 9th overall pick in 2016, where he would spend the first 2 years of his NBA career. Poeltl was sent to San Antonio as a part of the deal that landed the Raptors Kawhi Leonard. Poeltl has been one of the Spurs' best players over the last 3 seasons and is doing it once again in 2022-23. He is currently averaging 12.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 1.0 BPG. in 20 starts for San Antonio and is a player to watch out for to be moved by the trade deadline in 2022-23.

Honorable Mention: None

Bahamas - Deandre Ayton

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Only 6 players who have ever stepped foot in the NBA were born in The Bahamas. Currently, 3 of those 6 players are active and on NBA rosters for 2022-23. I would like to give an honorable mention to Buddy Hield here as one of the best shooters in basketball and one of the reasons the Indiana Pacers are relevant in 2022-23. Our selection is Deandre Ayton, the starting center for the Phoenix Suns. Ayton was born in Nassau, Bahamas, in 1998 and attended high school and college in Arizona. He was the No.1 overall pick in 2018 and has already helped the Suns reach an NBA Finals in 2021. In 2022-23, he is averaging 16.2 PPG and 9.5 RPG for the 13-6 Suns.

Honorable Mentions: Buddy Hield, Kai Jones

Belgium - Frank Ntilikina

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Three players in NBA history have come from the country of Belgium. The only current player that hails from Belgium is Frank Ntilikina of the Dallas Mavericks. Ntilikina was born in 1998 in Ixelles, Belgium, where he spent his high school and university years. Ntilikina was drafted 8th overall by the New York Knicks in 2017 and is currently in his 6th year of NBA service. After spending his first 4 seasons with the Knicks, Ntilikina has been with Dallas for the last 2. However, he has only appeared in 4 games this season, all off the bench, in a very limited role. Ntilikina could be a trade deadline target for teams who are in desperate need of wing depth.

Honorable Mention: None

Bosnia And Herzegovina - Bojan Bogdanovic

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, there are 2 players that are active from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jusuf Nurkic falls just shy of our selection today, but that is not because of a lack of a case for him to be the pick. In his first season with the Detroit Pistons, however, Bojan Bogdanovic is off to a great start through 21 games. Born in Mostar in 1989, Bogdanovic made his NBA debut during the 2014-15 season with the Brooklyn Nets. He has also played for the Pacers, Wizards, and Jazz before landing with the Pistons this offseason. He is currently averaging 20.6 PPG and 4.0 RPG for the Pistons and should remain their No. 1 offensive option with the severe injury to Cade Cunningham.

Honorable Mentions: Jusuf Nurkic, Ivica Zubac

Brazil - Raul Neto

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Raul Neto is in his 8th NBA season in 2022-23 with the 4th different team he has been a part of. Born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in 1992, Neto was selected 47th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. He made his NBA debut the following season with the Utah Jazz. He had his best season with the Washington Wizards in 2021, when he appeared in 64 games and averaged 8.7 PPG. Neto is currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he has appeared in 12 games so far in 2022-23 with only 9.1 minutes of playing time. He is averaging 2.8 PPG and could be a mid-season casualty to either the trade deadline or flat-out release.

Honorable Mention: None

Cameroon - Joel Embiid

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past 4 seasons, Joel Embiid has arguably been the best center in basketball. In 2020 and 2021, Embiid finished as the runner-up in the MVP race behind fellow big man Nikola Jokic. Embiid has consistently played through injury and at a high level in order to put the 76ers in the best position to win. Although the Sixers have not won an NBA championship with Embiid in the lineup, his presence still gives them a better shot than most. Embiid has made 12 starts so far in 2022-23 as he continues to battle a foot injury. He is averaging 32.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, and 1.8 BPG, while the 76ers are 10-9 and 6th in the Eastern Conference.

Honorable Mentions: Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko

Canada - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Has there been a more electrifying player to start the 2022-23 season than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? The Oklahoma City Thunder are once again struggling to start the 2022-23 season, but their biggest bright spot has been the incredible all-around play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is having an All-Star season in which he is averaging 31.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.2 APG while shooting 51.5% from the field. The Toronto-born 5th-year guard is sure making sure the Clippers regret that Paul George trade, eh?

Honorable Mentions: Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett

Croatia - Dario Saric

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As of 2022-23, Dario Saric is the only Croatian-born NBA player on the roster for the season. Saric is in his 7th season out of Sibenik, Croatia, and in his 3rd season with the Phoenix Suns. Saric missed the entire 2021-22 season, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He has appeared in 8 games off the bench for the Suns thus far in 2022-23 and is seeing 9.4 minutes of playing time, which is half of what he saw in 2020-21. With the lower playing time, Saric’s production has dipped severely, as he is averaging 2.6 PPG and 3.3 RPG in 2022-23.

Honorable Mention: None

Czech Republic - Vit Krejci

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Czech Republic has just one countryman rostered in 2022-23, and that is Vit Krejci of the Atlanta Hawks. Tomas Satoransky is also from the Czech Republic but has yet to be picked up for the 2022-23 season. Krejci, on the other hand, is in his 2nd season in the NBA after he spent his rookie campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He received over 20.0 minutes of playing time as a rookie but was helped to just 30 games and averaged 6.2 PPG. So far in 2022-23 with the Hawks, Krejci has appeared in 8 games off the bench but in an extremely limited role at just 2.6 minutes of play.

Honorable Mention: None

Democratic Republic Of The Congo - Bismack Biyombo

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, this was a close vote for the representative from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga is having an extremely disappointing season with the Warriors, shooting just 38.0% from the field overall and struggling on defense. Instead, the selection for this country will be Bismack Biyombo of the Phoenix Suns. Biyombo has appeared in 16 games for the Suns so far this season, including 2 starts, and is making an impact on the defensive side of the ball even in limited action. In just over 12.0 minutes on the court, Biyombo is putting up 1.8 BPG and 3.6 RPG.

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Kuminga

Dominican Republic - Al Horford

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

For the 16th straight season, Al Horford is easily the best player from the Dominican Republic. For yet another season, Horford has been a tremendous presence for the Boston Celtics on both sides of the ball. Horford has started 16 of 19 games for the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. In over 30.0 minutes of action, Horford is averaging 11.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG and has even added 0.9 BPG. As the anchor of the interior for Boston, Horford has done a great job stepping up in the absence of Robert Williams. He certainly hasn’t hurt the team, as the Celtics seem to be running away with the Eastern Conference at the moment.

Honorable Mention: None

Finland - Lauri Markkanen

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

One of the great young surprises of the 2022-23 season has been Lauri Markkanen with the Utah Jazz. At 25 years old, Markkanen is in his 6th season in the NBA and with his 3rd team. After what seemed like unfair shots in both Chicago and Cleveland, Markkanen is letting teams know they made a mistake letting him walk or trading him away. After a hot start to the season, Utah has dropped to 12-10 and 8th in the Western Conference, but Markkanen is averaging career-highs in PPG with 21.7 and field goal percentage at 52.1%. If he can keep it up and pull the Jazz back toward the top of the West, Markkanen could be headed for his first All-Star selection.

Honorable Mention: None

France - Rudy Gobert

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This past offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves threw almost everything they had at the Utah Jazz in order to acquire Rudy Gobert. The trio of Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns has gotten off to a sluggish start, but Gobert has found comfort in his new home. Currently, the Timberwolves are 10-9 on the year and 9th in the Western Conference. Gobert is averaging 13.8 PPG and leading the league in rebounds at 12.8 RPG. The multi-time Defensive Player of the Year is also adding 1.8 BPG on the year. Gobert will have to step up a bit and learn to operate with Towns and Edwards if Minnesota’s playoff aspirations are to come true.

Honorable Mentions: Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum

Georgia - Goga Bitadze

Credit: Fadeaway World

Fourth-year big man Goga Bitadze is the sole representative for the country of Georgia in 2022-23. Georgia has produced NBA players such as Zaza Pachulia and Nikoloz Tskitishvili before, but Bitadze has been one of the more productive players from Georgia ever. In 2021-22, Bitadze averaged a career-high 7.0 PPG and 3.5 RPG in 50 games. He has appeared in 11 games off the bench in 2022-23 thus far and is averaging 3.6 PPG and 2.8 RPG. He has spent all 4 seasons of his career with the Indiana Pacers but has been stuck behind some great talent in Myles Turner and Jalen Smith.

Honorable Mention: None

Germany - Franz Wagner

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The country of Germany has been greatly represented throughout NBA history by legends such as Dirk Nowitzki, Kiki Vandeweghe, and Detlef Schrempf. In 2022-23, we could be witnessing the next up-and-comer from Germany to make a name for himself in the NBA, Franz Wagner. After a rookie season that saw him emerge as one of the top players from his class, Wagner is having a tremendous 2022-23 season for a struggling Orlando Magic team. He is averaging 19.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG while shooting 49.8% from the floor. Wagner is one of the reasons that the Magic could be a serious threat in the Eastern Conference by 2025-26.

Honorable Mentions: Dennis Schroder, Maxi Kleber

Greece - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

No surprise here, as the consensus best player in the world represents the country of Greece. Giannis has been one of the best players in the world for the past 5 seasons, but in 2022-23, he is pulling away as the best. Antetokounmpo has the Bucks at 13-5 to start the season, one game back of Boston for the best record in basketball. Giannis is headed for his 7th straight All-Star selection and possibly his 3rd MVP award. Giannis is currently averaging 31.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 1.1 BPG.

Honorable Mentions: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Guinea - Mamadi Diakite

Credit: Fadeaway World

There have been 2 players born in the country of Guinea, and both have debuted in the past 4 seasons. Sekou Doumbouya played 3 seasons from 2020 through 2022 and has yet to be rostered for 2022-23. Mamadi Diakite is in his 3rd season with his 3rd different team. He appeared in just 27 total games during his first 2 seasons with the Bucks and Thunder but has appeared in 6 games so far in 2022-23 for the Cavaliers. Diakite is seeing less than 4 minutes of playing time in those 6 games and has averaged just 2.3 PPG.

Honorable Mention: None

Israel - Deni Avdija

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

In NBA history, only 4 players from Israel have ever stepped foot on the court. The only one on a roster for 2022-23 is Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards. The 2022-23 season is Avdija’s 3rd in the league with Washington, and he is having a great start to the year. Avdija has appeared in 19 games with 16 starts for Washington and is averaging 7.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He had a season-high 21 points on November 13 in a 10-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Honorable Mention: None

Italy - Reggie Jackson

Credit: Gary A Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more shocking selections on this list is Reggie Jackson from Italy. He is one of 2 players active in 2022-23 from Italy. The other is Simone Fontecchio, a rookie with the Utah Jazz. Jackson was born in Pordenone, Italy, in 1992 but attended high school in Colorado and college at Boston College. Jackson is currently in his 3rd full season with the Los Angeles Clippers and has made 20 starts so far this season. He is averaging 12.2 PPG and 4.4 APG on 45.4% shooting. The Clippers are currently 11-9 on the season and sit at 7th in the Western Conference.

Honorable Mentions: None

Jamaica - Nick Richards

Credit: Fadeaway World

There have been 8 players in NBA history who have been born in Jamaica, including Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. In 2022-23, there is just 1 active player enjoying a breakout year with the Charlotte Hornets. Nick Richards is in his 3rd season with the Charlotte Hornets and is seeing more time on the court than ever. In 20 games off the bench, Richards is seeing 19.6 minutes of playing time and averaging 9.6 PPG and 6.7 RPG. He has been a tremendous presence for them in the paint off the bench and is finishing 60.5% of his shots. Richards is making a case for a contract extension or maybe on some contenders' radar for depth in their playoff push.

Honorable Mention: None

Japan - Rui Hachimura

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Of the 4 players from Japan to ever play in the NBA, 3 of them are currently active and rostered for the 2022-23 season. Both Yuta Watanabe and Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets were born in Japan. Watanabe is leading the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage, while Thomas has been a great option for Brooklyn off the bench. Standing above them for the selection from Japan is Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards. Hachimura is in his 4th season with the Wizards and has appeared in 16 games off the bench so far. He is averaging 11.6 PPG and 4.8 RPG in 23.5 minutes on the floor for the 10-9 Wizards.

Honorable Mentions: Yuta Watanabe, Cam Thomas

Latvia - Kristaps Porzingis

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

There have been 7 players from Latvia to crack the roster for an NBA team in history, and just 2 rostered for the 2022-23 season. Davis Bertans of the Dallas Mavericks battled injury for most of the start of the season and has only appeared in 4 games. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is enjoying a resurgent season for the Wizards, where he was traded by Dallas in exchange for Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie. Porzingis is averaging 20.3 PPG and 8.7 RPG for the 10-9 Wizards after being labeled as injury-prone and not a winning basketball player. Porzingis will be a valuable piece for Washington if they wish to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Honorable Mention: Davis Bertans

Lithuania - Jonas Valanciunas

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past 3 seasons, Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the more underrated centers and players in basketball. Hopefully, with his selection as the best Lithuanian-born player, he will get a bit more of the recognition he deserves. Although his scoring numbers have dipped a bit in 2022-23, Valanciunas is still providing immense impact for the New Orleans Pelicans. In 19 starts, he is currently averaging 13.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.1 APG. He is shooting the ball extremely well at 54.3% overall right now and 46.2% from three on 1.4 attempts. The Pelicans are currently 3rd in the Western Conference at 11-8 with aspirations for serious playoff contention.

Honorable Mention: None

New Zealand - Steven Adams

Credit: Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports

One of the great personalities in the NBA in 2022-23 and also one of the guys you don’t want to mess with on the court in 2022-23 is Steven Adams of the Memphis Grizzlies. Admas is in his 10th NBA season overall and second with the Grizzlies as the team’s enforcer, peacemaker, and starting center. In 18 starts this season, Adams is averaging 7.3 PPG and 10.9 RPG, which is a career-high on the glass. He is also shooting the ball at a career-high 63.2% and has the Grizzlies at 11-8 on the year, which is good for 4th in the Western Conference. Adams will be vital to any success the Grizzlies hope to have in the playoffs this year, should they make it.

Honorable Mention: None

Nigeria - Precious Achiuwa

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The country of Nigeria currently has the most number of active players they have ever had active at the NBA at one time. There are 5 Nigerian players currently rostered for the 2022-23 season, but the only one who is making a significant impact on the floor. Precious Achiuwa is currently on the sidelines for the Raptors as he is dealing with a pretty severe ankle injury. Through 12 games off the bench before he got hurt, Achiuwa was averaging 8.8 PPG and 7.0 RPG in 20 minutes of play. Achiuwa’s return is highly anticipated by Toronto as they could use his energy and effort on their second unit.

Honorable Mention: Josh Okogie, Udoka Azubuike

Republic Of North Macedonia - Cedi Osman

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

In NBA history, there have only been 2 players from the Republic of North Macedonia. Currently, the only one rostered in 2022-23 is Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Osman is in his 6th season overall with the Cavaliers and has turned into a solid bench option for them. Osman has appeared in 19 games so far in 2022-23 and is averaging 9.2 PPG and 3.0 RPG. Osman is seeing the floor for over 22.0 minutes per game for the 5th season in a row for the Cavs, who are desperate for more depth as they chase an NBA championship.

Honorable Mention: None

Saint Lucia - Chris Boucher

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors became the one and only Saint Lucian to play in the NBA when he made his debut back in 2017-18. Boucher is getting a ton of playing time in 2022-23 for the Raptors with the injuries to both Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa. Boucher is making the move pay off for Toronto and is averaging 12.9 PPG and 6.9 RPG in 15 games off the bench. Boucher is shooting the ball well and making plays for his teammates at a better rate than he ever has before.

Honorable Mention: None

Senegal - Gorgui Dieng

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve players from Senegal have made at least one appearance in an NBA game during the history of the league. The most productive Senegalese player is also the most active one, Gorgui Dieng of the San Antonio Spurs. Dieng has been in the NBA for 10 seasons, and the Spurs are now the 4th different team he has played for. Dieng is barely seeing any time on the court at this point at just 3.2 minutes of play, which includes 1 start as well. Dieng is averaging 3.8 PPG and 2.7 RPG so far during the 2022-23 season.

Honorable Mention: None

Serbia - Nikola Jokic

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The country of Serbia has seen an influx of players enter the NBA ranks since the 2010 season, but none have been or currently are better than Nikola Jokic . The 2-time reigning MVP is one of the best big men in the game today and will go down as one of the best ever as well. Jokic has the total package of a modern big in the NBA, with the ability to shoot, pass, rebound, and score at an elite level. He has started 16 of 19 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, and they currently have a 12-7 record, which is good for 2nd place in the Western Conference. Jokic is leading the charge with 22.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 8.8 APG. Jokic has the Nuggets poised to make a deep playoff run if they can remain healthy.

Honorable Mentions: Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski

Slovenia - Luka Doncic

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Representing the country of Slovenia is one of the most exciting players in the NBA today, Luka Doncic . Currently, Doncic is the NBA’s leader in the MVP race, according to their website, but the Mavericks are struggling to keep up with their star. Doncic is averaging 33.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.2 APG, while Dallas sports a 9-9 record and is out of the playoff picture. Their play is beginning to start the rumors that Doncic could leave if they fail to build a contender around him. As he showed in 2021-22, Doncic doesn’t mean many improvements to take them as far as the Western Conference Finals.

Honorable Mention: Goran Dragic

Spain - Juancho Hernangomez

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Juancho Hernangomez is a 7-year veteran of the NBA playing with the Toronto Raptors for 2022-23. Hernangomez achieved stardom somewhat over the summer by playing his role as Bo Cruz in the Netflix Original, “Hustle.” After bouncing around from city to city over the last 7 seasons, Hernangomez has landed North of the Border. He has made 12 appearances, including 2 starts with the Raptors so far, and is averaging 4.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG in 17 minutes. He has been seeing much more playing time with the injuries the team is dealing with and will continue to do so until they are once again fully healthy.

Honorable Mention: None

Sudan - Bol Bol

Credit: Troy Rutkowski-USA TODAY Sports

For the first 3 seasons of his career, Bol Bol was barely given a shot as an NBA prospect. He appeared in just 53 games over those 3 seasons with the Denver Nuggets and never really got a fair shake at earning a spot with the team. Bol is currently avenging the slight at his game by having a breakout year with the Orlando Magic. He has made 19 appearances for Orlando, including 14 starts, and is averaging 13.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 2.0 BPG thus far. If he keeps this up, he could be making a run at the Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 season.

Honorable Mention: Wenyen Gabriel

Switzerland - Nikola Vucevic

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Since his All-Star days in Orlando, Nikola Vucevic is having some growing pains while adjusting to his new home in Chicago with the Bulls. Vucevic is still effective and making an impact but has been criticized for his passive play style. He is having a bounce-back start to 2022-23 and is averaging 15.5 PPG to go with 11.5 RPG. He has been crucial to keeping the Bulls competitive despite a sluggish 8-11 start. Vucevic will have to keep it up, and then some of the Bulls hope to get back to the playoffs.

Honorable Mention: Clint Capela

Turkey - Alperen Sengun

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

As many talented young players that there are in the NBA today, the one with some of the most promising potential is Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets. After a lackluster rookie season, Sengun spent the entire summer working with Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon on his footwork and offensive post-game. The work has paid dividends, as Sengun is having a fantastic individual season. He is averaging 15.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 1.1 BPG. Sengun has shown that he is ready to break out as a star in the near future, even though the Rockets are once again struggling.

Honorable Mention: Furkan Korkmaz

United Kingdom - OG Anunoby

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby has been one of the Toronto Raptors’ prized possessions over the past few seasons. He is essential to success as a defender and playmaker for Toronto. Anunoby has been having the best season of his 6-year career so far. He is averaging a career-high 18.9 PPG and 6.3 RPG and is leading the NBA with 2.4 SPG. He has been one of the main reasons the Raptors have been able to stay afloat as their stars battle injuries and missed time. As the United Kingdom’s representative, maybe King Charles will have him knighted soon.

Honorable Mention: Nikola Jovic

United States - Stephen Curry

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

As it stands and until he is dethroned as both defending champion and Finals MVP, Stephen Curry is still the best American-born player in the NBA. Once again, Curry is having a historic start to his season. He is currently shooting and scoring at a better rate than even in his unanimous MVP season. Curry is averaging 31.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 7.1 RPG so far on the season as the Warriors have battled to just above .500 on the year. He is shooting 52.7% from the field so far this year and a ridiculous 44.5% from 3-point range. Can Curry add a 3rd MVP trophy to his resume this year?

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Honorable Mentions: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum

Next