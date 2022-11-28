Mechanicsburg’s Gracyn Catalano voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Mechanicsburg’s Gracyn Catalano for being voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for November 13-19

With the Class 2A field hockey state championship game scoreless in overtime, the senior cored the game-winning goal to bring home the title.

Catalano received 68.26% of the nearly 20,000 of the votes cast, beating out Reagan Eickhoff of Boiling Springs, who finished with 30.41%

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email r yan@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Facebook at @sblivepa.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for November 13-19:

Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire football

Burnette ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-7 win over Windber.

Brandon Chambers, Farrell football

In a 26-0 win over Sharpsville, Chambers ran for 124 yards and a touchdown and also returned a fumble for a score.

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin football

Cross threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown on the ground in a 49-21 win over Shady Side.

Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs field hockey

The Bubblers won their state semifinal game and they state championship game 1-0, with Eickhoff netting both goals.

Zach Gordon, Danville football

In a 41-20 win over Loyalsock, Gordon threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 45 yards.

Hunter Hohman, Grove City football

Homan completed 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards and ran for 55 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-23 win over Slippery Rock.

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa football

In a 42-7 in over McKeesport, the sophomore running back ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg football

He ran for 231 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-7 win over Central York.

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle football

Kiesewetter ran for 230 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 84 yards and another score in a 56-35 win over Penns Valley.

Logan Kushner, North Allegheny football

In a 35-21 win over Central Catholic, Kushner completed three passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 184 yards and a score.

Nigel Linton, Whitehall football

Ran for 147 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns 34-13 win over Delaware Valley

Hailey Longwell, Moon Area soccer

The senior scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Mars in the Class 3A state semifinals and then tied the state championship game at 1-1 with Upper Perkiomen on her 36th goal of the season. Moon Area went on to win the title to finish off an unbeaten season.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon football

Martin had 94 rushing yards, 86 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in 1 42-0 win over Freeport.

Ian McGrorty, Hershey soccer

In the Class 3A state championship game, McGrorty scored the game's only goal in double overtime to give the Trojans the title.

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township football

In a 42-7 win over Hempfield, he intercepted three passes and returned one yards for a touchdown.

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt football

Had five catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-3 win over Twin Valley.

Khalon Simmons, Meadville football

Had 27 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Juniata.

Sam Steffey, RB, Cocalico football

Steffey had 31 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-8 win over Solanco.

Kayden Williams, Central Dauphin soccer

The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in the final five minutes of the Class 4A girls soccer state championship.