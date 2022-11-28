ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobe Sound, FL

cw34.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz

Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Nov. 29

Jon Gillian, 38, homeless, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $126,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of shooting or throwing deadly missile, two counts of felony criminal mischief, burglary of auto/boat/conveyance, aggravated battery on person over 65. Axel Iram Ramos, 36, Port St. Lucie; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Arrested After Incident Outside Renzo’s Pizza

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Casey Gans is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly appeared so intoxicated while sitting in a car outside Renzo’s — at 1906 Clint Moore — that a manager inside called police to make sure she […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

