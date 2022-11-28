Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony JamesPalm Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
wqcs.org
Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz
Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
St Lucie Jail Deputy Jailed Over Firearm Accident That Wounded Child
Port St Lucie police say he was showing his young son how to clean his AR-15 when it fell and fired
cw34.com
Suspect in triple shooting outside restaurant getting new lawyer, plea conference
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There could be a plea deal in the works for the suspect in a deadly shooting, who was also shot, a year ago. The violence happened during a fight and chase in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
cw34.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
cw34.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
cw34.com
Detective work leads to arrest for murder after shooting victim's body found on sidewalk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Condoms, clothes, beer, a car, and a .380 caliber handgun all played roles in the arrest of a man for murder, the day after he was released on bail on other charges. The victim’s body was found early last Friday morning on Drexel...
‘Extremely negligent’ Florida man accused of shooting daughter with AR-15 while drunk
A Florida man was charged with child abuse after police said he "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle and shot his daughter the day before Thanksgiving.
cw34.com
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
cw34.com
'Didn't know anything whatsoever:' Victim of Wellington distraction theft recalls ordeal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Distraction thefts are on the rise across our area. The most recent incident in Wellington – where a woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse at a supermarket. The woman was shopping at Trader Joe’s on November 20th when two women grabbed her...
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cbs12.com
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Nov. 29
Jon Gillian, 38, homeless, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $126,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of shooting or throwing deadly missile, two counts of felony criminal mischief, burglary of auto/boat/conveyance, aggravated battery on person over 65. Axel Iram Ramos, 36, Port St. Lucie; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl.
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
cw34.com
Deputies need help locating missing man in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office need help finding 50-year-old Kelly Scott Granger. Deputies said Granger was last seen on Nov. 30 at around 5 p.m. He was on foot in a parking lot on 10305 102nd Ter. Granger is 5'7", weighs 120...
Boca Raton Woman Arrested After Incident Outside Renzo’s Pizza
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Casey Gans is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly appeared so intoxicated while sitting in a car outside Renzo’s — at 1906 Clint Moore — that a manager inside called police to make sure she […]
wflx.com
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
cw34.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
Florida “Dark Web” Drug Dealer With List Of 6,000 Customers Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence
A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and
Comments / 3