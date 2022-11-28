ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14

A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
TYLER, TX
A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police

A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition

Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
TYLER, TX
15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
TYLER, TX
World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes To Perform With Mariah Carey On Thanksgiving Day

It's a tradition in many East Texas homes each Thanksgiving morning, while the turkey is basting in the oven and the side dishes are being heated up on the stovetop, the desserts are sliced up and the final touches are being placed on the table, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being shown on the TV. This parade has been entertaining families for years thanks to the oversized balloons, marching bands, drill teams, and live performances from artists across all genres that keep people watching of all ages.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

