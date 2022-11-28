Read full article on original website
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas
If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards. It was announced today...
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14
A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police
A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
Off-Duty Kilgore, TX Cop Working Security Kills Man Who Pulled a Gun
An off-duty Kilgore, Texas Police Officer who was working security shot and killed a man after he pulled his gun. An Officer with the Kilgore Police Department was off-duty and working a security job at the Hospitality Health ER located on McCann Road in Longview, Texas. According to a Facebook...
Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition
Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. NOTE: THIS HOME IS NOT CURRENTLY FOR SALE, IF YOU'RE...
15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
My Ultimate Fall De-Cluttering Checklist for Lazy People (Like Me)
So here's the thing: I've been on a bit of a decluttering mission for a while now at my little house near Tyler, Texas. Many of us are in East Texas. In fact, decluttering has re-entered the "trending" convos since Marie Kondo invited us all to only keep the items in our homes that "spark joy." I'm all down for that.
World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes To Perform With Mariah Carey On Thanksgiving Day
It's a tradition in many East Texas homes each Thanksgiving morning, while the turkey is basting in the oven and the side dishes are being heated up on the stovetop, the desserts are sliced up and the final touches are being placed on the table, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being shown on the TV. This parade has been entertaining families for years thanks to the oversized balloons, marching bands, drill teams, and live performances from artists across all genres that keep people watching of all ages.
