Mercedes, TX

New Chick-fil-A set to open in Mercedes

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon open in Mercedes.

The new restaurant at 8007 E Expressway 83, near the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, will open its doors to customers Thursday, Dec. 1.

Chick-fil-A also announced that Amanda Esquivel will be the franchise owner.

UTRGV, Edinburg CISD to break ground on construction of collegiate high school

“I’ve always been passionate about building great businesses and great leaders, and Chick-fil-A gives me the opportunity to pursue both,” said Esquivel.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Lower Rio Grande Valley area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Mercedes is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Mercedes area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Giving Tuesday celebrates giving back to the community

The restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, curbside, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can place an order for pickup, dine-in, or delivery on Chick-fil-A’s app or online said the company’s media release.

This restaurant joins 16 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Lower Rio Grande Valley market.

ValleyCentral

