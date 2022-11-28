ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 16

vern
3d ago

It’s not a assault weapon. It’s a AR-15. And the majority of honest US citizens that own one do not uses them in a criminal way. Biden and the Democrats uses the word Assault weapon to scare people.

Reply
14
Kevin
3d ago

Biden has assaulted the USA more than any other weapon in the world. Let’s ban him!!!!

Reply(1)
15
Andrew Colglazier
3d ago

You mean a semi-automatic ban. That's what Biden said. Semi-automatics.

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy