vern
3d ago
It’s not a assault weapon. It’s a AR-15. And the majority of honest US citizens that own one do not uses them in a criminal way. Biden and the Democrats uses the word Assault weapon to scare people.
Kevin
3d ago
Biden has assaulted the USA more than any other weapon in the world. Let’s ban him!!!!
Andrew Colglazier
3d ago
You mean a semi-automatic ban. That's what Biden said. Semi-automatics.
