Wales captain Gareth Bale hints at his Wales future in press conference ahead of England clash

Wales icon Gareth Bale has addressed speculation that he may be set to retire from international football following World Cup 2022.

Now 33 years old, Dragons icon Bale has won 110 caps for his country since making his first appearance 16 whole years ago in 2006. In that time, the golf-loving attacker has managed to take his country to three big tournaments, going to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, breaking Ian Rush's long-standing all-time scoring record and scoring the first Welsh goal at a World Cup since 1958.

But even though Bale has upped sticks to Los Angeles, the iconic figure answered matter-of-factly when asked if he'd retire from international duty at the end of this tournament.

Plenty have suggested that Gareth Bale could pursue his passion and just take up golf full-time after football (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nope," Bale responded when asked if he would retire. The No.11 also denied that he felt an added responsibility to deliver for his country as the marquee player of the side.

"No because we’re a team," Bale replied. "We’re a nation and we work hard for each other. We need to deliver as a team, it’s not one person that needs to do anything. Of course we’d have loved everything to be winning and doing a lot better but the reality is, football is hard.

"If it was that easy we’d be favourites to win the World Cup. We need to stick together and we’ll give 100% tomorrow like we always do."

Wales take on England at 7pm on Tuesday, needing a four-goal swing to drag themselves through to the next round, following a heartbreaking last-minute to defeat to Iran in the last moments of their last fixture.