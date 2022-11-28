ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

South Burlington sees big increase in car theft

By Brian Wallstin
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBZSY_0jPsNWCs00

The number of cars reported stolen in South Burlington rose nearly 300 percent over the last two fiscal years, while burglary and larceny also saw triple-digit rises.

Data released Monday by the South Burlington Police Department, covering June 2022 through July 2022, reported a 278 percent increase in stolen cars, a 166 percent increase in burglary and a 114 percent increase in larcenies.

Police Chief Shawn Burke said the upward trend in certain crimes has continued in fiscal year 2023, which began July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmGWn_0jPsNWCs00
Source: South Burlington Police Dept.

Burke said two stolen car incidents in November ended in serious crashes, included one last week in which a stolen truck crashed into a vehicle at Dorset and Market streets.

On November 2, the driver of a car stolen in Burlington crashed into a house on Tanglewood Drive. Both incidents led to serious injuries, Burke said.

South Burlington also saw a rise in gun violence over ther same period, including one homicide and another attempted homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTUTj_0jPsNWCs00
Source: South Burlington Police Dept.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgitD_0jPsNWCs00
Source: South Burlington Police Dept.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to be aware of this data and to take measures to avoid falling victim to property crime,” Burke said in a statement. “Simple steps such as; locking your car and taking the keys with you, removing valuables from cars, securely stowing bicycles and mopeds, locking the doors and windows of your residence, and investing in security camera technology are all helpful in deterring crime.”

Burke said despite “staffing challenges,” the department has maintained minimum personnel on patrol shifts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 6

Dave Doba
3d ago

how's that liberal way of thinking working for you in Chittenden County not so good I take it . thats what ya get for voting in all this wokeness ya go broke

Reply
9
DLeeM
3d ago

And did you catch these car thieves? Whats their background? Mulitple offenders in you catch and release programs? Huh? Nothing as usual.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy