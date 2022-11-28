ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Baby found choked, stabbed and dismembered: FBI offers $10K to find father police say killed her

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Local, state and federal authorities are searching for a Connecticut man who police say brutally killed and dismembered his 11-month-old daughter this month.

Christopher Francisquini , 31, is wanted by the Naugatuck Police Department on charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the death of his infant daughter, Camilla.

The baby was found choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18 in Francisquini's home in Naugatuck, a town about 17 miles northwest of New Haven.

Camilla's death was ruled a homicide and police have been searching for her father since her body was discovered. He was last seen that same day when security video captured him walking in New Haven, police said.

So far, police have not released a motive for the slaying.

But they did say Francisquini was involved in an argument with the baby's mother in Waterbury after the killing. The mother was not injured in the dispute.

Police said Francisquini then took off a court-ordered GPS tracking device and destroyed his cellphone.

Police obtained a warrant for Francisquini's arrest on Nov. 20 and set a bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F46tq_0jPsNEZ200
Christopher Francisquini, 31, is wanted by the Naugatuck Police Department on charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the death of his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla. Naugatuck Police Department

Virginia cop fatally shot by police: Cop killed in shootout after police say he catfished California girl, killed her family

During a Nov. 21 news conference, police Chief C. Colin McAllister called the child's slaying “horrific and gruesome.”

"This is an unconscionable act. A heinous crime," McAllister said. "We will not rest until we take you into custody."

Police said they are working with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force to find Francisquini.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Camilla’s cause of death was neck compressions and stab wounds, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgXKg_0jPsNEZ200
Christopher Francisquini, 31, is wanted by the Naugatuck Police Department on charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the death of his infant daughter, Camilla. Naugatuck Police Department

'He just started shooting': Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6, in Chesapeake, Virginia

Police said Francisquini is considered armed and dangerous.

The baby was laid to rest on Friday.

"We ask that the public keep Camilla’s family in your hearts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to navigate an unimaginable loss,” a statement released by police following her funeral reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K11Qh_0jPsNEZ200
Christopher Francisquini, 31, is wanted by the Naugatuck Police Department on charges of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the death of his infant daughter, Camilla. Naugatuck Police Department

Police described him as 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. Police believe he was driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven near exit 8 shortly after the killing.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to Francisquini’s arrest and prosecution.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baby found choked, stabbed and dismembered: FBI offers $10K to find father police say killed her

Comments / 12

Rick Wright
3d ago

Find him, lock him up and let Bubba take care of him.

Reply
7
 

