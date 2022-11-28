Chicago mobster Al Capone’s grave defaced by vandals

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week after vandals spray-painted the word “EVIL” on the headstone.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the paint was found around 1 p.m. on November 23rd at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside.

A photo of the damage was shared by the Chicago History Instagram account .

According to police, the graffiti was removed the same day it was discovered.

Alphonse Gabriel Capone (aka “Scarface”) died of a heart attack on January 25th, 1947 at the age of 33. He gained notoriety during the Prohibition era and reigned as Chicago’s crime boss for 7 years.

When seven gang members of a rival outfit were murdered in the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929, Capone was dubbed “Public Enemy No. 1.”

He was convicted of 22 counts of tax evasion in 1931 and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

