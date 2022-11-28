Read full article on original website
Willene Doris DeNoon
Willene Doris DeNoon, 96, of Ocklawaha, Florida passed away November 27, 2022, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida. She was the wife of the late Norman Lee DeNoon, Sr. who preceded her in 2018. Willene was born in Wayne County, Georgia a daughter of the late Roy...
Mary Ann Spears
Mary Ann Spears, 75, of Ocala, Florida, passed away in Ocala on November 19, 2022. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to her parents Edward and Mary (Ricciardelli) Wazeneggar. She was employed as a secretary / book keeper in Community Corrections. A Memorial Service will held on Saturday, December 3,...
Julia Elizabeth Diehl
Julia Elizabeth Diehl, age 75, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Julia was born in Fawn River, Michigan on June 4, 1947 to the late Cecil and Ada June (Unger) Diehl. Julia was Methodist by faith and was crazy about her collection of roosters and chickens...
Owen M. Newman
Owen M. Newman, age 50, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 9, 2022, at Hospice, Cates House. Owen was born on March 13, 1972, to his parents, James Owen Newman, and Laura Lynn Newman (Crum) in Alliance, Ohio. Owen Attended Vanguard High School. Owen worked as a Welder-Assembler at...
Sylvia Barbara Lion
Sylvia Barbara (Lesic) Lion, 90, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at the Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, FL. She was born on September 2, 1932, to John and Anna (Bogdanic) Lesic in Pittsburgh, PA. Sylvia graduated from Etna High School. She was the wife of the late Russell Francis Lion, Sr. Sylvia was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary Metzer, Lily Panza Ward, and her brother John Lesic.
Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Dorothy Ellen Abril
Dorothy Ellen Abril, 91 years young, born June 6th, 1931, in Stoughton, MA to Harry and Agnes Staples peacefully passed away on November 22, 2022 at her home in Marion Landings, Ocala, Florida. Dorothy worked after school as legal secretary until she married Francis Abril in 1951. While raising four...
Jimmy Baines
Jimmy Baines was born on October 21, 1942 and went to his heavenly home on November 22, 2022. Jimmy was originally from Gatesville, North Carolina and relocated with his family to Anthony, Florida at the age of 16. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy for 2 years as a Morse Code telegraph operator and was honorably discharged after spending 2 more years in the reserves. Jimmy also taught a class on Morse Code at the College of Central Florida during the time he was in the reserves. Jimmy was never one to complain about anything. He was very intelligent, soft spoken, and slow to anger. The simplest things in life would make him the happiest like spending time with his family, an evening car ride, and a good cup of coffee. In his spare time he loved to read and go to classic car shows. He also loved to dance and listen to 50s music, especially Elvis Presley. Jimmy was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square
For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
Arthur Albert
Arthur (Art) Albert (75) of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was a long-time resident of East Hartford, Connecticut but he and his wife have been residing in Ocala, Florida for the last 16 years. He was a retired machinist of Chandler Evans in Harford, Connecticut, where he worked for 37 years.
Albert Litchert
Albert Litchert, longtime resident of Boyertown, PA, died on November 22, 2022 in Ocala, FL where he has lived for the past 17 years. He was very active in the Boyertown Community including Friendship Hook & Ladder Co and coaching the Ches-Mont Bandits semi-pro football team for many years. He enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and playing golf at Twin Ponds.
Gary Alan Holmes
Gary Alan Holmes, 75 lost his 3-month battle with Thyroid cancer on Friday 11/18/2022. He was looking forward to going to heaven to be with his brother, Joel and his dog Yipp. Gary was born in Jackson, Michigan and moved to Fort Myers, Florida in 1985. He married Sandra Ann Holmes (Doupe-Little) in 2003. The two of them retired in 2011 and moved to Ocala.
Acy Bratcher
Acy Bratcher, 94, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 13, 2022, at Estelle’s House. Acy is survived by his daughters Barbara Kash, Diane (Raye) Glover, Kathy (Larry) Holley, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Acy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his son, Acy, Jr. and his parents, Hughie and Mamie Bratcher.
Mary Elizabeth Bello
Mary Elizabeth Bello, 54, of Dunnellon, Florida, gained her angel wings on November 13, 2022. Mary was born in Marietta, Georgia on August 18, 1968 to Frank and Carol Flynn Pattishall. She graduated from Dunnellon High School in 1986 and later on, Dunnellon became home. Mrs. Bello was employed at On Top of the World, as Sales Transaction Manager.
Marion County Parks and Recreation hosting kayak trip to Chassahowitzka River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will continue next week with a leisurely trip down the Chassahowitzka River, and registration is now open. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will take place on Friday, December 9. Participants will meet at...
Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Richard McIntyre
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a short illness, Richard “Rick” McIntyre, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away. He was 87 years old. Born to Charles and Emma McIntyre in Brooklyn, NY, Richard graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1953. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving with Company B 7774 AU and later enjoyed a successful career with AT&T. After his service, Rick married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Murphy, in 1956, a marriage that lasted until Pat’s death in 2020.
Marion Senior Services to host ‘Dolls for the Holiday’ silent auction
Marion Senior Services is preparing to host a silent auction this week that will feature over 70 exclusive and limited edition dolls. The ‘Dolls for the Holiday’ silent auction will take place on Thursday, December 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marion Senior Services (1101 SW 20th Court in Ocala), and it will feature a variety of collector’s favorites such as Little Davey Crockett, Baby Bunting, Hans – A Little Dutch Boy, Bubbles, Skippy, Shirley Temple, Susan Wakeen’s Christmas collection, and more, according to Marion Senior Services.
Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala
Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
