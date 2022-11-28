Jimmy Baines was born on October 21, 1942 and went to his heavenly home on November 22, 2022. Jimmy was originally from Gatesville, North Carolina and relocated with his family to Anthony, Florida at the age of 16. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy for 2 years as a Morse Code telegraph operator and was honorably discharged after spending 2 more years in the reserves. Jimmy also taught a class on Morse Code at the College of Central Florida during the time he was in the reserves. Jimmy was never one to complain about anything. He was very intelligent, soft spoken, and slow to anger. The simplest things in life would make him the happiest like spending time with his family, an evening car ride, and a good cup of coffee. In his spare time he loved to read and go to classic car shows. He also loved to dance and listen to 50s music, especially Elvis Presley. Jimmy was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO