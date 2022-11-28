Genius Gingerbread Holiday Dessert Is Quickly Going Viral

The truffles take this over the top.

Is your holiday home full of sugar and spice and everything nice? If you want to jazz up your home, do some baking. Nothing says happy holidays like the smell of fresh gingerbread.

TikTok content creator @lor182 shared her genius gingerbread holiday dessert recipe. It’s become one of our favorite treats. The truffles take this over the to

The holiday season is one of joy and love. But it’s also a time when people gather to eat. While we always give our full attention to the appetizers and main course, we sometimes leave dessert till the last minute. If you’re short on time, this gingerbread holiday dessert is perfect. All you’ll need is pre-made gingerbread dough, chocolate truffles, and whipped cream. Within 15-20 minutes, you’ll have a delightful gingerbread dessert.

We’re salivating at the sight of those gingerbread treats. But let’s find out how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @Asl remarked, “First of all, gingerbread cookie dough! I have not seen that!” @carolina22 admitted, “This is the BEST gingerbread dough, and I haven’t been able to find it in years.” @Laurie Herman426 said, “I think I could use Rolos?” @Mk suggested, “Cut the Lindors while they’re cooking.” @amyg1975 exclaimed, “Wow! These look criminally good.” @Kenne revealed, “Super good with dark chocolate, too!” @Heather-Anne disclosed, “Ok, well, now I want 57 of them.”

We want all of them too. But we’ll try our best to share. No promises are being made, though. If you enjoyed this video and want more content, visit @lor182’s TikTok channel. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the videos you find.

