MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 12 on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective, the court announced Wednesday. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault cases he was not working on, then used his girlfriend’s phone to provide the details to someone outside the department. The department disciplined him, but the police union appealed, based on the notification provided and due process issues. An arbiter ruled in the department’s favor, as did the circuit court, as did the appeals court.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO