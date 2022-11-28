Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DNR to release gun deer season totals
(WLUK) -- We'll find out Tuesday how hunters did during Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season. The state Department of Natural Resources plans to hold a media briefing Tuesday morning to release preliminary harvest totals and discuss the season. Did you get a deer this year? Share a photo or video...
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases down slightly
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined slightly one day after the biggest jump in more than four months. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 860, down slightly from the previous day's 872. There were 1,191 new cases reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average...
Study: Wisconsin near the top of states in number of roundabouts
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among the nation's leaders in roundabouts, according to one analysis. The Washington Post compiled data from Lee Rodegerdts, an engineer and amateur photographer from Portland, Oregon, who keeps track of roundabouts nationally. According to Rodegerdts' data, Wisconsin's 495 roundabouts rank fifth in the U.S. The Badger...
Green Bay Police Department disciplinary case heads to Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 12 on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective, the court announced Wednesday. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault cases he was not working on, then used his girlfriend’s phone to provide the details to someone outside the department. The department disciplined him, but the police union appealed, based on the notification provided and due process issues. An arbiter ruled in the department’s favor, as did the circuit court, as did the appeals court.
Green Bay Starbucks becomes 5th Wisconsin location to unionize
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin's fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
Wisconsin sees jump in new COVID-19 cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 cases in more than two months. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,362 new cases on Tuesday, the most since Sept. 14. The seven-day average jumped to 870, its highest level since Oct. 30. The seven-day average's increase of nearly 100 from Monday was the largest increase since July 12.
Bellin Health officially merges with Gundersen Health System
(WLUK) -- Thursday marked the first day two major Wisconsin health systems officially operated together. Bellin Health and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System are now one, though the names, logos, and locations will remain the same. Officials say the partnership will allow the companies to improve care for their patients...
WPS to raise base rate by less than originally proposed
(WLUK) -- You're going to be paying more for utilities this winter. Base rates in Northeast Wisconsin will be going up, but not as much as Wisconsin Public Services had wanted. Earlier this month, WPS and WE Energies requested a base rate increase. The base rate is what customers pay...
