Santa writes kids back at Mandel Public Library
What happens when you write a letter to Santa?
Elves at the North Pole obviously sort them and makes notes for Santa. But if you want a response from the big man himself, head to the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach.
“Kids can come in. They can write a letter to Santa, do a Kwanzaa card, Hanukkah card, all sorts of different cards and if we can read the address, they get a response,” said Jennifer McQuown, the youth services manager at the Mandel Public Library.
Other holiday activities:
- Print 3D Snowflakes
- Adults can pick up a free oil paint kit with canvas
- Digitize VHS, cassette, etc. to create a special gift
- Create digital Christmas cards
- Kids can create a Ferris wheel (Just like the one by Sandi the Holiday Tree)
- Winter Reading Program
