West Palm Beach, FL

Santa writes kids back at Mandel Public Library

By T.A. Walker
 3 days ago
What happens when you write a letter to Santa?

Elves at the North Pole obviously sort them and makes notes for Santa. But if you want a response from the big man himself, head to the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach.

“Kids can come in. They can write a letter to Santa, do a Kwanzaa card, Hanukkah card, all sorts of different cards and if we can read the address, they get a response,” said Jennifer McQuown, the youth services manager at the Mandel Public Library.

Other holiday activities:

  • Print 3D Snowflakes
  • Adults can pick up a free oil paint kit with canvas
  • Digitize VHS, cassette, etc. to create a special gift
  • Create digital Christmas cards
  • Kids can create a Ferris wheel (Just like the one by Sandi the Holiday Tree)
  • Winter Reading Program

For more information, click here.

