ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man leaving work in East Village dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver, was father to 12 children

By Ellen Moynihan, Kerry Burke, Barry Paddock, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9MXU_0jPsLmS200
Police found the 53-year-old victim unconscious about 5:45 a.m. Sunday on St. Mark’s Place near Third Ave. with head injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A man leaving work in the East Village who was struck by a hit-and-run driver has died, police said Monday.

Lucas Jimenez Aburto was in the crosswalk at Third Ave. and St. Marks Place, but had the “Don’t Walk” signal when he was hit around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, cops said.

He had just ended his shift at Ray’s Pizza & Bagel Cafe, where he had worked as a porter for many years, co-workers said.

“He was on his back and his head was open,” said Oscar Benito, who also works at the restaurant. “He was bleeding a lot. His cell phone was on the street and his shoes were knocked off.”

Medics rushed Jimenez Aburto, 53, to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. He was initially listed in critical condition.

The victim was a Mexican immigrant and had 12 children, distraught co-workers said.

“He’s a really good person,” said fellow employee Jeany Vargas, 45. “Very friendly, very quiet. He don’t drink, he don’t smoke.”

On top of his gig at the pizzeria, Jimenez Aburto worked a second job to make ends meet.

“He held two jobs and double shifts in the summer,” said co-worker Angel Delgado. “He slept for only three or four hours a night.”

“He just worked,” added Delgado. “Everything he made, he sent back to his family. He was a nice guy.”

The driver has not been caught and cops don’t have a description of the vehicle. Police say the driver was speeding uptown on Third Ave., but had a green light.

The NYPD’s collision investigation squad is on the case.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 11

Beulah Rose Alejandro
3d ago

People are so messed up angry and aggressive on the roads that lots of times I don't even want to drive my car! People just don't care anymore! Crime has taken over our city ! Looking at someone asking someone a question, walking in the streets in New York can get you killed, forget about riding the trains, that terrifies me! For gods sakes, they're assaulting police officers!😂😂😂

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy