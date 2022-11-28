Read full article on original website
When Do Construction Zone Speed Limits Apply On Illinois Roads?
Yes, construction is everywhere, but it seems like it's a year-round thing in Illinois. This can be incredibly annoying and inconvenient when traveling through the entire state. The long and sometimes tedious drive can seem endless when traveling 70 miles per hour and then slowing to 45 mph for miles.
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
Need to renew your Illinois driver's license? Long lines spotted at SOS facilities ahead of deadline
With the looming deadline this week, there has been an uptick of people at driver's license facilities downtown and in the suburbs.
'User fee' Electric Vehicle tax may be coming soon for Michigan residents
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you own an electric vehicle or are thinking about buying one, efforts are underway to impose a user fee on those EV's. FOX 2's Tim Skubick reports the road-building industry is driving this move. If you are one of the 10,600 drivers in the...
Manhunt connected to woman’s mysterious death ends, 52-year-old man in custody
Timothy Olsen, a 52-year-old Wisconsin man, was wanted in several jurisdictions in Wisconsin and Illinois for allegedly preying on women he met on dating apps for financial gain, one of whom later died, and three others who became unconscious.
Suburban Man Charged in Theft of Over $800,000 in Retail Goods Found Inside Storage Units
A 31-year-old Justice man is facing 12 felony charges in connection to the theft of retail goods with a value totaling over $800,000, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday. Mahdi Alhaw faces eight counts of non-probationable Class 1 felony theft and four counts of probationable Class 1 felony theft....
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
Michigan car crash survivor still waiting for caregiver benefits
While insurance companies must reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, many are still waiting for their benefits. Car crash survivor Alva Robinson is suing for the money to pay caregivers.
An Illinois Welcome to a Texas Woman, ‘Thanks For 83lbs of Trunk Weed!’
A Texas woman, was arrested in Illinois after she was pulled over with 83lbs of weed in her car. Welcome to the "Land of Lincoln!" WGNTV. Randi Booker was in St. Claire County, Illinois which is way south, near the Missouri boarder in Illinois... St Claire County is the oldest...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
10-year-old boy charged after making hit list, bringing knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy brought a knife to his Mt. Clemens school after making a hit list, according to the Macomb County prosecutor. According to Prosecutor Pete Lucido's office, the boy allegedly made a list of students who were mean to him and had called him names before bringing a knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday.
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
Illinois Snapchat class-action lawsuit approved
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit last week, paving the way for checks to be sent out. The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a […]
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
Cold front swings through Michigan as wind advisory goes into effect
(FOX 2) - There's a bit of a spring feel in the air, but it's fleeting. The 4 a.m. temperatures are in the 50s with dew points in a decent place, but the cold front swings through and by 7 a.m. most of us are in the 30s. Wind will...
Michigan could hold country's first primary after state Senate approves moving up election
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Move over Iowa and New Hampshire, Michigan is making a play for the country's first presidential primary contest. On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate approved moving up the state's primary contest during presidential election years from March to February. While the schedule change might have minor implications for voters and when they cast their first ballot, the shift could mean big things for how national parties campaign.
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
Illinois State Treasurer to host online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Treasurer is preparing to auction more items from its unclaimed property vault online in time for the holidays. The 100 auction lots include two .999 silver coins commemorating the anniversaries of Snow White and Mickey Mouse, tickets from the 1934 World Fair and 1893 Columbian Exposition, a .999 […]
