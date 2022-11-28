ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
SAINT JOHN, IN
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
advantagenews.com

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois

Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could hold country's first primary after state Senate approves moving up election

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Move over Iowa and New Hampshire, Michigan is making a play for the country's first presidential primary contest. On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate approved moving up the state's primary contest during presidential election years from March to February. While the schedule change might have minor implications for voters and when they cast their first ballot, the shift could mean big things for how national parties campaign.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy